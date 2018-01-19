Grace Mugabe's son 'arrested' at border post

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

The arrest of Grace Mugabe' son Rusell Goreraza has caused a stir at the Plumtree border post according to reports.Goreraza's arrest come in the wake of government rounding up all top officials wanted for corruption crimes.Journalists and social media users posted photos of scenes at Plumtree border post where former First Lady Grace Mugabe's son Rusell Goreraza is in a spot of bother after trying to drive into Botswana with these - a Rolls Royce, a Porsche and a Range Rover."I believe the Range belongs to the mum," posted one user.