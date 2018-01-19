Tsvangirai shocked by Roy and Heather Bennett's death

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai has expressed shock over the death of Roy Bennett and his wife Heather from a helicopter crash."It was with shock that I learnt of the death of the heroes of our democratic struggle, Roy and Heather Bennett, in a helicopter crash yesterday. I have known the two since we formed the MDC in 1999 and they were resolute and steadfast in the struggle for democracy. "Pachedu", as we knew Roy, was a committed cadre, farmer and patriot who loved this country," he said."It was for his patriotism that I appointed him Agriculture Minister at the time of the inclusive government but he was stopped from taking up the post by renegades who chose to see his race at the expense of his credentials as a patriot."He said Roy was a former MP and treasurer-general of the MDC who worked hard to instill a democratic dispensation in Zimbabwe."He left his own indelible footprints on the sands of this country's struggle for democracy. Roy and his wife suffered a lot during the land reform programme but they remained committed to this country and to the MDC and its values," he said."The story of the MDC will never be fully told without the immense contribution of this committed Zimbabwean who loved this country. May the dear souls of these patriots rest in eternal peace."