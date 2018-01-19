Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Canada supports Zimbabwe economic revival efforts

by Staff Reporter
19 Jan 2018 at 15:21hrs | Views
Canadian ambassador to Zimbabwe Mr Rene Cremonese says the North American country is willing to rebuild the economy and uplift living standards of the people.

Speaking on the sidelines of Canada's 150th anniversary, Ambassador Cremonese says Canada has been working closely with Zimbabwe in several areas including education where it gives scholarships to deserving Zimbabweans.

The country is also involved with Zimbabwe in the Kimberley Process concerning diamonds.

Canada imports mineral ores that include nickel, granite and tobacco products.

Zimbabwe imports mainly electricity machinery and medical instruments among others.

He, however, said there are obstacles that have to be addressed if the country is to attract Canadian businesses.

The issues pertain to human rights, rule of law and indigenisation laws.

The Canadian 150th birthday was marked with tree planting in the Greengrove Nature Reserve in Greendale which is situated in a wetland that is threatened with extinction due to illegal urban cultivation.

The tree planting was in sync with efforts aimed at nature conservation and averting climate change.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zbc

Comments

Vw passat 1.8 cv

Huawei p9lite

turbo chargers

Huawei p9 lite

Samsung s7 phone on sale

Dj dama p.a system for hire for any invents

Mazda bongo truck ,2.2l diesel engine.mint condition

House to buy


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe wanted Mnangagwa assassination to look like suicide

3 hrs ago | 1772 Views

Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 801 Views

Sex workers bash peeping Tom

4 hrs ago | 1337 Views

Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

5 hrs ago | 453 Views

Bushiri arrest story an internet hoax

5 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Zimbabweans urged to rally behind Mnangagwa's 'coup' govt

7 hrs ago | 1489 Views

Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

7 hrs ago | 3342 Views

How to 'unsend' an accidental WhatsApp message

7 hrs ago | 3795 Views

Dabengwa named in new Eskom board

7 hrs ago | 3566 Views

Grace Mugabe's 3 supercars crash in Botswana, badly damaged

8 hrs ago | 12274 Views

Gutu threatening to derail MDC Alliance

8 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Mthwakazi threatens Mnangagwa's ZRP over rallies ban

8 hrs ago | 821 Views

Tsvangirai mourns Roy Bennett

8 hrs ago | 665 Views

Why did Rita Makarau resign from ZEC?

8 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Mushowe to meet his match in 2018 elections

8 hrs ago | 682 Views

Ex-CIO agent takes DG to court over dismissal

8 hrs ago | 1053 Views

'Bloody Zanu-PF, MDC primary elections loom'

8 hrs ago | 336 Views

Build Zimbabwe launches manifesto

8 hrs ago | 109 Views

Matebeles too alert to fall for the so called "New Era"

9 hrs ago | 521 Views

Overcoming Temptation

9 hrs ago | 241 Views

48 hour ultimatum for vendors, public transport operators

9 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Mugabe must apologise, says War vets

9 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Mnangagwa refuse to approve Mugabe's bloated entourage

10 hrs ago | 2314 Views

Banning MDC Alliance rally tragic

10 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Mphoko under corruption probe

10 hrs ago | 951 Views

Mnangagwa invites UN, EU

10 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Gutu, Biti tussle for Parliament seat

10 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mnangagwa buys Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 2606 Views

Sir Wicknell now a dad

10 hrs ago | 591 Views

'Zimbabwe to honour property rights'

10 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bosso chairmanship race takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 341 Views

Mnangagwa's police ban MDC Alliance rally

10 hrs ago | 361 Views

'New Zimbabwe is coming'

10 hrs ago | 521 Views

Soldiers, police for vendors blitz

10 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mwazha pastor gets 11 years for rape

10 hrs ago | 421 Views

Doctors threaten to go on strike

10 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sangoma 'cures' cancer

10 hrs ago | 713 Views

'Tsvangirai risks a disgraceful exit'

10 hrs ago | 566 Views

Mzembi takes a rest from politics

13 hrs ago | 2330 Views

Dont blame Trump, blame African leaders!

14 hrs ago | 1293 Views

WATCH: 6 people burnt beyond recognition in kombi crash

14 hrs ago | 5388 Views

Cholera hits Zimbabwe, 4 die in Chegutu

15 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zanu PF youths call for Mohadi's wife's ouster

15 hrs ago | 5185 Views

Zimbabwe to honour property rights, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mnangagwa launches investment Policy

15 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Grace Mugabe Affidavits on use of cars by son

15 hrs ago | 2896 Views

UPDATE: Grace Mugabe's son detained at border post

15 hrs ago | 3972 Views

Zanu-PF finally drops 'pasi' slogans

15 hrs ago | 2354 Views

Chinamasa defends Obert Mpofu's wealth

16 hrs ago | 1766 Views

Govt reduces number of top cops to 11

16 hrs ago | 2476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days