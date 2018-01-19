Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Prostitutes rob man, go on shopping spree

by Staff reporter
19 Jan 2018 at 16:41hrs | Views
Three commercial sex workers who allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint in Harare's Avenues area before making off with his wallet with bank cards and going on a spending spree appeared in court yesterday.

Chipo Nyamande, 23, Moleen Maodzwa, 25, and Chipo Dube, 23, were advised to apply for bail at the High Court by Harare regional magistrate Lucy Mungwari.

They will be back in court tomorrow for trial.

The complainant is Wongani Malowa Banda.

Prosecutor Ephraim Zinyandu alleged that on October 7, last year, the female hooker gang in the company of their accomplices Yeukai Tsandukwa, Nyasha Kaseke, Gaillah Muroyi and two male colleagues Mike Mupururu who are on the run and John Dzapasi, 24, who is in custody face charges of first degree assault, first degree robbery and first degree identity theft.

The court heard that they armed themselves with a pistol before two of the accused persons approached Banda who was parked at OK Fife Avenue in his silver Toyota RunX.

One of the accused persons knocked on Banda's door, who opened the door. The accused pulled up his shirt to show him a pistol.

Immediately, another male accused person entered into Banda's car and sat in the back while his counterpart occupied the front passenger seat.

It was alleged that Banda was ordered to drive along Sixth Street due south and turn left into Selous Avenue before they stopped near Seventh Street.

Banda was allegedly pulled to the back, blindfolded and made to disembark from the car.

The court heard that Banda was dragged into a room where there were five women. He was ordered to undress but resisted.

Kaseke and other commercial sex workers forcibly stripped Banda undressed before searching his clothes for cash, cellphones and bank debit cards.

The women told Banda that they were recovering money from foreigners and since he is a Malawian national, they would start with him.

One of the commercial sex workers removed her clothes and started making poses with Banda whilst her accomplices took photos.

Kaseke and her gang went on a shopping spree using his debit cards and cellphone.

The court heard that they stopped at OK Mart Chiremba Road and bought cigarettes for $532, energy drinks valued $37, babywear and lotion for $443 and an assortment of tablets for $431 using Banda's Ecobank debit card.

The women then hired Savious Mawere to take them to a traditional healer in Norton and refuelled his Mercedes Benz with $70 using Banda's debit card.

When they returned to the flat, Banda was still lying undressed on the floor and they gave him back his property before ordering him to leave.

He reported the matter to police. Investigations and Close Circuit Television footages showed the accused persons making purchases at service stations and shop till points.

Dzapasi, Nyamande, Maodzwa and Dube were later arrested. Banda lost $1 667 and nothing was recovered.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

Huawei p9 lite

Vw passat 1.8 cv

Mazda bongo truck ,2.2l diesel engine.mint condition

House to buy

turbo chargers

Huawei p9lite

Samsung s7 phone on sale

Dj dama p.a system for hire for any invents


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe wanted Mnangagwa assassination to look like suicide

3 hrs ago | 1716 Views

Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 781 Views

Sex workers bash peeping Tom

4 hrs ago | 1314 Views

Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

5 hrs ago | 443 Views

Bushiri arrest story an internet hoax

5 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Zimbabweans urged to rally behind Mnangagwa's 'coup' govt

7 hrs ago | 1482 Views

Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

7 hrs ago | 3314 Views

How to 'unsend' an accidental WhatsApp message

7 hrs ago | 3787 Views

Dabengwa named in new Eskom board

7 hrs ago | 3559 Views

Grace Mugabe's 3 supercars crash in Botswana, badly damaged

7 hrs ago | 12234 Views

Gutu threatening to derail MDC Alliance

8 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Mthwakazi threatens Mnangagwa's ZRP over rallies ban

8 hrs ago | 815 Views

Tsvangirai mourns Roy Bennett

8 hrs ago | 662 Views

Why did Rita Makarau resign from ZEC?

8 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Mushowe to meet his match in 2018 elections

8 hrs ago | 681 Views

Ex-CIO agent takes DG to court over dismissal

8 hrs ago | 1050 Views

'Bloody Zanu-PF, MDC primary elections loom'

8 hrs ago | 336 Views

Build Zimbabwe launches manifesto

8 hrs ago | 109 Views

Matebeles too alert to fall for the so called "New Era"

8 hrs ago | 520 Views

Overcoming Temptation

8 hrs ago | 241 Views

48 hour ultimatum for vendors, public transport operators

9 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Mugabe must apologise, says War vets

9 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Mnangagwa refuse to approve Mugabe's bloated entourage

10 hrs ago | 2311 Views

Banning MDC Alliance rally tragic

10 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Mphoko under corruption probe

10 hrs ago | 951 Views

Mnangagwa invites UN, EU

10 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Gutu, Biti tussle for Parliament seat

10 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mnangagwa buys Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 2602 Views

Sir Wicknell now a dad

10 hrs ago | 589 Views

'Zimbabwe to honour property rights'

10 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bosso chairmanship race takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mnangagwa's police ban MDC Alliance rally

10 hrs ago | 360 Views

'New Zimbabwe is coming'

10 hrs ago | 520 Views

Soldiers, police for vendors blitz

10 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mwazha pastor gets 11 years for rape

10 hrs ago | 420 Views

Doctors threaten to go on strike

10 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sangoma 'cures' cancer

10 hrs ago | 712 Views

'Tsvangirai risks a disgraceful exit'

10 hrs ago | 565 Views

Mzembi takes a rest from politics

13 hrs ago | 2329 Views

Dont blame Trump, blame African leaders!

13 hrs ago | 1290 Views

WATCH: 6 people burnt beyond recognition in kombi crash

14 hrs ago | 5382 Views

Cholera hits Zimbabwe, 4 die in Chegutu

14 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zanu PF youths call for Mohadi's wife's ouster

15 hrs ago | 5178 Views

Zimbabwe to honour property rights, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mnangagwa launches investment Policy

15 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Grace Mugabe Affidavits on use of cars by son

15 hrs ago | 2893 Views

UPDATE: Grace Mugabe's son detained at border post

15 hrs ago | 3969 Views

Zanu-PF finally drops 'pasi' slogans

15 hrs ago | 2352 Views

Chinamasa defends Obert Mpofu's wealth

15 hrs ago | 1765 Views

Govt reduces number of top cops to 11

15 hrs ago | 2475 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days