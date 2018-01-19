Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Men fight over woman

by Staff reporter
19 Jan 2018 at 16:45hrs | Views
A MARRIED man says he is in trouble with his workmate's husband who claims he is cheating with his wife.

The matter was brought to light at the Harare Civil Court where Kumbira Kadhuku was seeking for a peace order against Simon Mhizhonga.

Kumbira of Kuwadzana told the court that Simon was making his life miserable by constantly visiting his workplace demanding to know what kind of relationship existed between him and his wife.

"This man is my workmate's husband who is now in the habit of stalking me at work and sending me messages because of his wife.

"My marriage is now on the brink of collapse because of this man who keeps making accusations that I am cheating with his wife who happens to be just a friend.

"My wife recently discovered that this man is claiming I am trying to take his wife from him because he is always coming to my workplace demanding to know the relationship between me and his wife.

"I am no longer living in peace because he is now causing havoc in my marriage and at my workplace coming to insult me," said Kumbira."

In response Simon disputed the allegations and stated that it was only a misunderstanding.

"It is only a misunderstanding and nothing serious because I caught WhatsApp messages between him and my wife on my wife's phone.

"I then took the number and sent a WhatsApp message to him requiring of his relation with my wife because sometimes they communicate even at 12 midnight.

"When he did not respond to my messages, I went to his workplace so that we could discuss the matter as men but I could not find him and I left a message that I wanted to see him.

"The next time I visited I asked him what sought of a relationship existed between him and my wife and if he knew she was married.

"The conversation did not end well because we ended up insulting each other at his workplace but ever since then I never spoke to him neither on the phone nor face to face, I just refrained my wife from going to work," said Simon.

Presiding magistrate Nyasha Marufu granted the peace order in Kumbira's favour.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - hmetro
More on: #Men, #Woman, #Fight

Comments

Huawei p9lite

House to buy

Mazda bongo truck ,2.2l diesel engine.mint condition

Samsung s7 phone on sale

Vw passat 1.8 cv

turbo chargers

Huawei p9 lite

Dj dama p.a system for hire for any invents


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe wanted Mnangagwa assassination to look like suicide

3 hrs ago | 1765 Views

Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 801 Views

Sex workers bash peeping Tom

4 hrs ago | 1334 Views

Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

5 hrs ago | 453 Views

Bushiri arrest story an internet hoax

5 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Zimbabweans urged to rally behind Mnangagwa's 'coup' govt

7 hrs ago | 1488 Views

Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

7 hrs ago | 3338 Views

How to 'unsend' an accidental WhatsApp message

7 hrs ago | 3794 Views

Dabengwa named in new Eskom board

7 hrs ago | 3564 Views

Grace Mugabe's 3 supercars crash in Botswana, badly damaged

8 hrs ago | 12272 Views

Gutu threatening to derail MDC Alliance

8 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Mthwakazi threatens Mnangagwa's ZRP over rallies ban

8 hrs ago | 821 Views

Tsvangirai mourns Roy Bennett

8 hrs ago | 665 Views

Why did Rita Makarau resign from ZEC?

8 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Mushowe to meet his match in 2018 elections

8 hrs ago | 682 Views

Ex-CIO agent takes DG to court over dismissal

8 hrs ago | 1052 Views

'Bloody Zanu-PF, MDC primary elections loom'

8 hrs ago | 336 Views

Build Zimbabwe launches manifesto

8 hrs ago | 109 Views

Matebeles too alert to fall for the so called "New Era"

9 hrs ago | 521 Views

Overcoming Temptation

9 hrs ago | 241 Views

48 hour ultimatum for vendors, public transport operators

9 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Mugabe must apologise, says War vets

9 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Mnangagwa refuse to approve Mugabe's bloated entourage

10 hrs ago | 2314 Views

Banning MDC Alliance rally tragic

10 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Mphoko under corruption probe

10 hrs ago | 951 Views

Mnangagwa invites UN, EU

10 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Gutu, Biti tussle for Parliament seat

10 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mnangagwa buys Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 2606 Views

Sir Wicknell now a dad

10 hrs ago | 591 Views

'Zimbabwe to honour property rights'

10 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bosso chairmanship race takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 341 Views

Mnangagwa's police ban MDC Alliance rally

10 hrs ago | 361 Views

'New Zimbabwe is coming'

10 hrs ago | 521 Views

Soldiers, police for vendors blitz

10 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mwazha pastor gets 11 years for rape

10 hrs ago | 421 Views

Doctors threaten to go on strike

10 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sangoma 'cures' cancer

10 hrs ago | 713 Views

'Tsvangirai risks a disgraceful exit'

10 hrs ago | 566 Views

Mzembi takes a rest from politics

13 hrs ago | 2330 Views

Dont blame Trump, blame African leaders!

14 hrs ago | 1292 Views

WATCH: 6 people burnt beyond recognition in kombi crash

14 hrs ago | 5388 Views

Cholera hits Zimbabwe, 4 die in Chegutu

15 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zanu PF youths call for Mohadi's wife's ouster

15 hrs ago | 5185 Views

Zimbabwe to honour property rights, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mnangagwa launches investment Policy

15 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Grace Mugabe Affidavits on use of cars by son

15 hrs ago | 2896 Views

UPDATE: Grace Mugabe's son detained at border post

15 hrs ago | 3971 Views

Zanu-PF finally drops 'pasi' slogans

15 hrs ago | 2354 Views

Chinamasa defends Obert Mpofu's wealth

16 hrs ago | 1766 Views

Govt reduces number of top cops to 11

16 hrs ago | 2476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days