Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chimbetu arrested over maintenance

by Staff reporter
19 Jan 2018 at 16:46hrs | Views
ORCHESTRA Dendera Kings leader Suluman Chimbetu slept in the cells on Wednesday before appearing in court yesterday over defaulting maintenance for the two kids he sired with ex-wife Marygold Mutemasango.

He pleaded not guilty.

The 35-year-old musician appeared before Harare magistrate Amanda Muridzo.

According to the State, led by Hatizivo Chatikobo, Chimbetu failed to comply with a court order granted in December 2016 in which he was supposed to pay $800 for the maintenance of the two children.
Chimbetu is alleged to be in $4400 arrears.

Magistrate Musindo ordered the musician to deposit $50 bail and appear in court on January 31 for trial.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - hmetro

Comments

Huawei p9lite

House to buy

Mazda bongo truck ,2.2l diesel engine.mint condition

Samsung s7 phone on sale

Vw passat 1.8 cv

turbo chargers

Huawei p9 lite

Dj dama p.a system for hire for any invents


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe wanted Mnangagwa assassination to look like suicide

3 hrs ago | 1761 Views

Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 799 Views

Sex workers bash peeping Tom

4 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

5 hrs ago | 452 Views

Bushiri arrest story an internet hoax

5 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Zimbabweans urged to rally behind Mnangagwa's 'coup' govt

7 hrs ago | 1486 Views

Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

7 hrs ago | 3335 Views

How to 'unsend' an accidental WhatsApp message

7 hrs ago | 3794 Views

Dabengwa named in new Eskom board

7 hrs ago | 3564 Views

Grace Mugabe's 3 supercars crash in Botswana, badly damaged

8 hrs ago | 12268 Views

Gutu threatening to derail MDC Alliance

8 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Mthwakazi threatens Mnangagwa's ZRP over rallies ban

8 hrs ago | 821 Views

Tsvangirai mourns Roy Bennett

8 hrs ago | 665 Views

Why did Rita Makarau resign from ZEC?

8 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Mushowe to meet his match in 2018 elections

8 hrs ago | 682 Views

Ex-CIO agent takes DG to court over dismissal

8 hrs ago | 1052 Views

'Bloody Zanu-PF, MDC primary elections loom'

8 hrs ago | 336 Views

Build Zimbabwe launches manifesto

8 hrs ago | 109 Views

Matebeles too alert to fall for the so called "New Era"

9 hrs ago | 521 Views

Overcoming Temptation

9 hrs ago | 241 Views

48 hour ultimatum for vendors, public transport operators

9 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Mugabe must apologise, says War vets

9 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Mnangagwa refuse to approve Mugabe's bloated entourage

10 hrs ago | 2314 Views

Banning MDC Alliance rally tragic

10 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Mphoko under corruption probe

10 hrs ago | 951 Views

Mnangagwa invites UN, EU

10 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Gutu, Biti tussle for Parliament seat

10 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mnangagwa buys Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 2606 Views

Sir Wicknell now a dad

10 hrs ago | 591 Views

'Zimbabwe to honour property rights'

10 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bosso chairmanship race takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 341 Views

Mnangagwa's police ban MDC Alliance rally

10 hrs ago | 361 Views

'New Zimbabwe is coming'

10 hrs ago | 521 Views

Soldiers, police for vendors blitz

10 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mwazha pastor gets 11 years for rape

10 hrs ago | 421 Views

Doctors threaten to go on strike

10 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sangoma 'cures' cancer

10 hrs ago | 713 Views

'Tsvangirai risks a disgraceful exit'

10 hrs ago | 566 Views

Mzembi takes a rest from politics

13 hrs ago | 2330 Views

Dont blame Trump, blame African leaders!

14 hrs ago | 1291 Views

WATCH: 6 people burnt beyond recognition in kombi crash

14 hrs ago | 5388 Views

Cholera hits Zimbabwe, 4 die in Chegutu

15 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zanu PF youths call for Mohadi's wife's ouster

15 hrs ago | 5185 Views

Zimbabwe to honour property rights, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mnangagwa launches investment Policy

15 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Grace Mugabe Affidavits on use of cars by son

15 hrs ago | 2895 Views

UPDATE: Grace Mugabe's son detained at border post

15 hrs ago | 3971 Views

Zanu-PF finally drops 'pasi' slogans

15 hrs ago | 2354 Views

Chinamasa defends Obert Mpofu's wealth

16 hrs ago | 1766 Views

Govt reduces number of top cops to 11

16 hrs ago | 2476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days