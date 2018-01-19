Chimbetu arrested over maintenance

News / National

by Staff reporter

ORCHESTRA Dendera Kings leader Suluman Chimbetu slept in the cells on Wednesday before appearing in court yesterday over defaulting maintenance for the two kids he sired with ex-wife Marygold Mutemasango.He pleaded not guilty.The 35-year-old musician appeared before Harare magistrate Amanda Muridzo.According to the State, led by Hatizivo Chatikobo, Chimbetu failed to comply with a court order granted in December 2016 in which he was supposed to pay $800 for the maintenance of the two children.Chimbetu is alleged to be in $4400 arrears.Magistrate Musindo ordered the musician to deposit $50 bail and appear in court on January 31 for trial.