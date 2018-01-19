News / National
Chimbetu arrested over maintenance
19 Jan 2018 at 16:46hrs | Views
ORCHESTRA Dendera Kings leader Suluman Chimbetu slept in the cells on Wednesday before appearing in court yesterday over defaulting maintenance for the two kids he sired with ex-wife Marygold Mutemasango.
He pleaded not guilty.
The 35-year-old musician appeared before Harare magistrate Amanda Muridzo.
According to the State, led by Hatizivo Chatikobo, Chimbetu failed to comply with a court order granted in December 2016 in which he was supposed to pay $800 for the maintenance of the two children.
Chimbetu is alleged to be in $4400 arrears.
Magistrate Musindo ordered the musician to deposit $50 bail and appear in court on January 31 for trial.
Magistrate Musindo ordered the musician to deposit $50 bail and appear in court on January 31 for trial.
Source - hmetro