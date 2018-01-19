Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa targets ex-ministers' properties

by Staff reporter
19 Jan 2018 at 17:00hrs | Views
THE Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs intends to conclude at least 20 high-profile corruption and economic crime cases within 100 days and those convicted will have their "illegally acquired wealth" forfeited to the state.

This is highlighted in Justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi's 100-day work plan which aims to reduce case overload at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), combat corruption and capacitate the prosecuting authority.

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) is investigating a series of corruption cases and criminal abuse of office charges implicating former cabinet ministers who include Ignatius Chombo, Walter Mzembi, Walter Chidhakwa, Makhosini Hlongwane, Joseph Made and Samuel Undenge. Some of the cases are before the courts.

In terms of performance indicators, the Justice ministry said it would prioritise the "completion of at least 20 high-profile corruption and economic cases" as well as the "forfeiture of illegally acquired wealth on conviction of economic and corruption cases."

The ministry also intends to curb corrupt practices such as withdrawal of cases by prosecutors.

The work plan states that there was rampant corruption among public prosecutors, most of whom are under-qualified. Fifteen prosecutors are set to be transferred in the next 100 days. To curb the challenges faced by the NPA, the ministry will recruit 102 qualified and degreed public prosecutors.

"Periodic rotations and transfers will reduce opportunities for corruption; restore confidence in the justice system and convictions will serve as a deterrent," the work plan reads.

Because litigants in several rural areas have to travel up to 300km to access the courts, new courts will be opened in Manicaland and Matabeleland South provinces.

The Justice ministry also intends to open Mutasa provincial magistrate court and Chipinge and Plumtree magistrate courts.
The gazetting of resident magistrates' courts in Concession, Karoi and Guruve is also part of Ziyambi's 100-day work plan, all with the aim of enhancing public access to justice.

Meanwhile, in an interview on Tuesday, Ziyambi said the country's current electoral laws are "the best in southern Africa and on the continent". He said the harmonised elections scheduled for later this year can be held without reforms and still produce a free and fair outcome.

Civil society and opposition political parties have been calling for a reformed Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec), arguing it is filled with security agents and has no credibility. The activists also argue that Zec has long been considered independent on paper only, while in reality operating at the beck and call of the ruling Zanu-PF.
Laws such as the Public Order and Security Act (Posa) are seen as prohibiting citizens from taking part freely in the electoral process.

Opposition political parties have also requested that the voters' roll be given to candidates on time. They have also demanded an improvement in voter education.

"We have a constitution that came into effect in 2013. The effect of it was that any law with parts that are inconsistent to the constitution ceased to exist whether they are aligned or not. The process of aligning legislation, be it electoral or not, is to clean up," Ziyambi said.

"After all, our electoral laws meet Africa Union and Sadc guidelines. In fact, they are even better.
"In terms of conducting a free and fair election, we can achieve that. We have invited some non-governmental organisations to make presentations regarding what ideal electoral reforms are. Parliament is also deliberating on that and I am going to respond to those issues."

Ziyambi would not be drawn into revealing who the next Zec chair will be, saying President Emmerson Mnangagwa was still in the process of consulting.

Speculation was rife that either Justice Vernanda Ziyambi or High Court judge Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo will replace former chair Rita Makarau who resigned in December last year without giving reasons.

"The President is doing necessary consultations to comply with constitutional requirements. The President appoints the next Zec chair after consultations with the Judicial Service Commission and parliament's Committee on Standing Rules and Orders," the Justice minister said.

"So if a certain candidate is considered, these different departments give their opinion to the president if he or she is suitable. If they have reservations they also state that. However, the appointment is going to be done very soon for the chair is needed urgently to move electoral processes."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - theindependent

Comments

turbo chargers

Dj dama p.a system for hire for any invents

Samsung s7 phone on sale

Huawei p9 lite

Huawei p9lite

Mazda bongo truck ,2.2l diesel engine.mint condition

Vw passat 1.8 cv

House to buy


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe wanted Mnangagwa assassination to look like suicide

3 hrs ago | 1757 Views

Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 798 Views

Sex workers bash peeping Tom

4 hrs ago | 1331 Views

Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

5 hrs ago | 452 Views

Bushiri arrest story an internet hoax

5 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Zimbabweans urged to rally behind Mnangagwa's 'coup' govt

7 hrs ago | 1486 Views

Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

7 hrs ago | 3334 Views

How to 'unsend' an accidental WhatsApp message

7 hrs ago | 3794 Views

Dabengwa named in new Eskom board

7 hrs ago | 3564 Views

Grace Mugabe's 3 supercars crash in Botswana, badly damaged

8 hrs ago | 12266 Views

Gutu threatening to derail MDC Alliance

8 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Mthwakazi threatens Mnangagwa's ZRP over rallies ban

8 hrs ago | 820 Views

Tsvangirai mourns Roy Bennett

8 hrs ago | 664 Views

Why did Rita Makarau resign from ZEC?

8 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Mushowe to meet his match in 2018 elections

8 hrs ago | 682 Views

Ex-CIO agent takes DG to court over dismissal

8 hrs ago | 1052 Views

'Bloody Zanu-PF, MDC primary elections loom'

8 hrs ago | 336 Views

Build Zimbabwe launches manifesto

8 hrs ago | 109 Views

Matebeles too alert to fall for the so called "New Era"

9 hrs ago | 521 Views

Overcoming Temptation

9 hrs ago | 241 Views

48 hour ultimatum for vendors, public transport operators

9 hrs ago | 1044 Views

Mugabe must apologise, says War vets

9 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Mnangagwa refuse to approve Mugabe's bloated entourage

10 hrs ago | 2314 Views

Banning MDC Alliance rally tragic

10 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Mphoko under corruption probe

10 hrs ago | 951 Views

Mnangagwa invites UN, EU

10 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Gutu, Biti tussle for Parliament seat

10 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mnangagwa buys Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 2606 Views

Sir Wicknell now a dad

10 hrs ago | 591 Views

'Zimbabwe to honour property rights'

10 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bosso chairmanship race takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 341 Views

Mnangagwa's police ban MDC Alliance rally

10 hrs ago | 361 Views

'New Zimbabwe is coming'

10 hrs ago | 520 Views

Soldiers, police for vendors blitz

10 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mwazha pastor gets 11 years for rape

10 hrs ago | 421 Views

Doctors threaten to go on strike

10 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sangoma 'cures' cancer

10 hrs ago | 713 Views

'Tsvangirai risks a disgraceful exit'

10 hrs ago | 566 Views

Mzembi takes a rest from politics

13 hrs ago | 2330 Views

Dont blame Trump, blame African leaders!

14 hrs ago | 1291 Views

WATCH: 6 people burnt beyond recognition in kombi crash

14 hrs ago | 5388 Views

Cholera hits Zimbabwe, 4 die in Chegutu

15 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zanu PF youths call for Mohadi's wife's ouster

15 hrs ago | 5185 Views

Zimbabwe to honour property rights, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mnangagwa launches investment Policy

15 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Grace Mugabe Affidavits on use of cars by son

15 hrs ago | 2895 Views

UPDATE: Grace Mugabe's son detained at border post

15 hrs ago | 3971 Views

Zanu-PF finally drops 'pasi' slogans

15 hrs ago | 2354 Views

Chinamasa defends Obert Mpofu's wealth

16 hrs ago | 1766 Views

Govt reduces number of top cops to 11

16 hrs ago | 2476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days