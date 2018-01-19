Supa Mandiwanzira under fire for defending 'graft riches'

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

The Minister of Information Communication Technology and Cyber Security in the Cabinet Supa Mandiwanzira is under attack on micro blogging Twitter after he tried to defend his alleged graft riches.Social media has been awash with pictures of his alleged fleet of cars and mansions."First was "given" houses & cars on twitter, now being falsely credited with supplying snow graders to govt-the malice is getting ridiculous," said Mandiwanzira in his defence.The Minister was also cleared by Zimbabwe Anti - Corruption Commission (ZACC) on abuse of office and corruption allegations, after former Netone Chief Executive Officer Reward Kangai reported him for engaging a South African firm for consultation service for $4 million without going to tender as is standard procedure.A commenter Blessing Madingley wrote, "The fact that ZACC cleared you within 2 days after accusation and then arrested Kangai is more ridiculous than anything else.""Cde are you safe?" questioned another Twitter user.Meanwhile, many users accused the Minister for destroying the economy and being shielded by the President.