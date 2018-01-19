Mnangagwa needs to explain circumstances around coup - Misihairambwi

News / National

by Farai Shawn Matiashe

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) Member of Parliament Priscilla Misihairambwi has called for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to disclose the circumstances surrounding Operation Restore Legacy in November last year.Speaking at the Zimbabwe Electoral Support Network (ZESN) elections debate session held at a local hotel in Harare recently, Misiharambwi said Zimbabweans have a right to know precisely what happened in November last year."Mnangagwa needs to come to parliament to explain the circumstances around the November 2017 coup. I have a motion before parliament to summon him," she said.Misiharambwi said Zimbabweans do not know if people were killed and if women were raped.The comments by Misiharambwi come after speculations by most people that human rights were violated during Operation Restore Legacy.Self-exiled Professor Jonathan Moyo recently posted on his micro blogging twitter claiming that there were quite a number of killings, including torture and rape a few days the army took over in November.Responding to the statements by Moyo's allegations, a prolific writer Petinna Gappah said Moyo is not a reliable source."Moyo has been in and out of Zanu-PF and everything that he has said cannot be taken as truth. Despite the fact that I revere him, his unsubstantiated tweets cannot be taken as truth," said Gappah.When people began to speculate and propound theories surrounding the 2017 November coup the Mnangagwa administration has not yet come out to the mass either confirming or dismissing the allegations.From the day Mnangagwa was sworn in, he is yet to address parliament on issues and circumstances surrounding Operation Restore Legacy.In November last year Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) under the leadership of the then ZDF Commander General Constantino Chiwenga (Rtd) stepped in to "cleanse" the criminals around former President Robert Mugabe.This political development led to the removal of Mr Mugabe and it cleared the way for Mnangagwa ascendency to power.When things returned to normalcy the country witnessed arrest and sacking of individuals allegedly aligned to the G40-a faction that was led by former First Lady Grace Mugabe.Some of these individuals include former Zanu-PF Commissar Saviour Kasukuwere, former Finance Minister Ignatius Chombo and former Minister of Youth Kudzai Chipanga.