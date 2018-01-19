Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

$20k Norton Mortuary Commissioned

by By Maxwell Teedzai/Local Government News
19 Jan 2018 at 22:12hrs | Views
Norton Chairperson Clr Precious Mufahore Speaking at the Commissioning of Norton Council Hopital Mortuary on January 18, 2018
January 18, 2018 saw the commissioning of the new and upgraded Norton Hospital Mortuary after it had been abruptly shut down in 2011 due to bad state of the premise.

In her opening and welcome remarks the Chairperson of Norton Town young, Clr Preciuos Mufahore said, "The commissioning of the mortuary is a monumental sign to prove that my  administration's  ultimate aim and strategy has for long been to promote the sustainability of our town and that as councillors elected by the people we must fulfil the electoral promises of development for the town's inhabitants— in particular, by improving the lives of the poor, the unemployed, women, and the disabled in order to promote equity—while contributing to the progress of the country as a whole".

 "The sustainable Urbanization of Norton Town by Council, if it continues to be well managed at this pace, will eventually facilitate sustained economic growth and thereby promoting broad social welfare gains", reiterated Clr Mufahore.

"This time the especially low incomers and the unemployed who lose their loved ones can now smile at the funeral because our own mortuary has been commissioned and with affordably low funeral parlour charges", said Joyline a resident of Nharira suburb in Norton.

The guest of honour Acting Chegutu District Officer Dr. Carter Nhara echoed the same sentiments that adding that it was essential for local authorities in Chegutu District to keep abreast with their unique roles to perform in providing urban public goods (streets and walkways, storm drainage, public green spaces), in facilitating efficient use of and equitable access to urban land, in ensuring coordination through planning and policy corrections, and if needed, to account for positive and negative spill~over effects of private activities (such as pollution), and in protecting public safety.

The man of cloth from one of the largest Christian Churches, Spirit Impact Ministries in Norton, Apostle Mathias Chideme said the commissioning of the mortuary by Norton Town Council was a milestone achievement since the high costs of embalming and keeping dead bodies before burial was a financial thorn in the flesh for most residents most of whom are penitent believers.

In his closing prayer at Norton Town Centre popularly known as 'Govans', Reverend Gibson Botoman prayed for more such developments and blessed the councillors for their enduring commitment to the development of the town.

In a closed door meeting with the Acting Director of Health services at Norton Council Hospital this reporter can reveal that Dr Mhuka was happy with the infrastructure upgrading.

"We and the residents put the matter in the 2016 budget consultations where fortunately the case was up~taken and subsequently appeared in the 2017 Council budget. Though our main focus is to combat death we also have a service charter role to play in that all patients we treat do not survive, a few say 10-15 die out of 2000 treated per month at this hospital and that is why this need for a mortuary was long overdue", said Dr Tungamirai Mhuka.

It is imperative however for Councils in Zimbabwe to offer less formal arrangements where necessary in order to cater for vital functions required of local government to support markets and official processes of political representation where feasible, and to promote the capacity of residents to express public choice and have their demands satisfied. However we have taken long to devolutionise local authorities so that transparency, accountability, financing and beneficiation of the marginalised peoples and civic participation is enhanced.

Municipalities should  bear the basic responsibilities of government at its lowest tier for allocating resources and promoting social equity, within constraints set by higher levels of government (which assign functions and fiscal authority), and for ensuring the provision of local public goods and services, through partnerships with the private sector and civil society.

The commissioning of the mortuary was well attended by Norton Residents Trust member, the residents themselves, all the town's councillors and several other important guests including the Member of Parliament for Norton constituency Hon Peter Temba Mliswa who came to power in October 2016 after former Norton MP Christopher Mutsvangwa had been recalled out of factional ZANU Pf party during the Mugabe regime.

All the engineering works and logistics were faithfully carried out by the Town Engineer Miss Bester Maramba and of course the financial technocracy of the Town Treasurer Mr Steve Tendaupenyu under the sound and overall management of Mr Kizito Muhomba. The entire project was tendered and actual total cost was $20k down from the $25k that Norton Town Council had initially budgeted for in 2017.

Bereaved residents of Norton now have to bid farewell to private parlours since the new Mortuary which houses twelve from the previuos nine corpses is affordable due to the low Council charges. The charge for a day per corpse is $5.00 only.

Source - By Maxwell Teedzai/Local Government News

Comments

