Mnangagwa back from Zambia

News / National

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has returned home from Zambia where he briefed his Zambian counterpart Mr Edgar Lungu on developments which led to the change of guard in Zimbabwe.President Mnangagwa who is on his 5th leg of regional tour briefing respective heads of state and government of the region, said Zambia has been a midwife to the birth of all former white-ruled countries in Southern Africa.Mnangagwa who was received at the Keneth Kaunda International Airport by Foreign Minister Joe Malanchi spoke briefly with Zambian former vice president Enock Kavingele before he was whisked to central Lusaka were he laid wreaths at the three mausoleums of the late Zambian presidents beginning with the late Michael Sata, Levy Mwanawasa and lastly the late Frederick Chiluba.President Mnangagwa had the opportunity to meet his classmates at the University of Zambia (UNZA) Law School.President Lungu said as the alumni of UNZA Law School, they are proud to have carried the torch and carved a niche into leadership, not only of Zambia, but even abroad.President Mnangagwa then met former Zambian president Kenneth Kaunda and the two had a lot to reminisce about.In 1959, Mnangagwa joined the United National Independence Party (UNIP) of Kaunda and rose through the ranks to become a secretary general for the UNIP Youth Wing and was then to shift to fight for his dear motherland Zimbabwe.Zambia played a pivotal role in the liberation of all former white ruled countries in Southern Africa which include Mozambique, Angola, Namibia, Zimbabwe and finally South Africa.