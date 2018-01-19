Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt reduces number of top cops to 11

by Staff Reporter
16 hrs ago | Views
Government has reduced the number of senior police officers to be retired from about 30 to 11.

On Thursday, there were reports that the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) had retired 30 senior officers from the rank of senior assistant commissioner and above, as part of moves to transform the force.

Sources said most senior officers who were served their retirement letters on Thursday had already bid farewell to their colleagues and junior officers.

Government has, however, rescinded the decision on some of them, according sources.

Home Affairs Minister Dr Obert Mpofu said he had not been formally informed about the issue.

"The police are employed by the Police Service Commission, so I wouldn't want to comment about something that I have not been formally informed about," he said.

Acting Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga was not reachable by the end of the day yesterday.

On Thursday, police sources said those that had been served with retirement letters were Deputy Commissioner-Generals Innocent Matibiri (Human Resources), Levie Sibanda (Operations) and Josephine Shambare (Crime).

Commissioners Olga Bungu, Mekia Tanyanyiwa and Grace Ndebele also received their letters.

Others were Senior Assistant Commissioners Charity Charamba, Godfrey Munyonga, Angelina Guvamombe, Justice Chengeta, Robert Masukusa, Eve Mlilo, Grace Maenzanise, Prudence Chakanyuka, Erasmus Makodza, Wiklef Makamache, Edward Fusire and Douglas Nyakutsikwa.

The retirement letters were signed by Acting Comm-Gen Matanga and were titled "Retirement from the Zimbabwe Republic Police in Terms of Section 22(3) of the Police Act Chapter 11:10".

Extension of service for members beyond 50 years is governed by Section 22 (3) and (4) of the Police Act Chapter 11:10.

Section 22 (3) states that a regular member of the force, whatever his length of pensionable service, shall retire from the regular force at midnight on the 50th anniversary of his or her birthday.

A provision in the same section empowers the Commissioner-General of Police to extend the service of the member if he considers it in the public interest and the member is medically fit.

He may extend the tenure to 55 years on yearly extensions.

Section 22 (4) states that any member who has continued to serve in terms of subsection (3) shall retire at 55 years of his anniversary.

A provision in the same section empowers the Commissioner-General of Police to extend the service of the member if he considers it in the public interest.

The extension would be 12 months at a time.

In terms of the Police Act Chapter 11:10, the extension of service after 50 years is exclusively the prerogative of the Commissioner-General of Police.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Chronicle

Comments

Huawei p9lite

House to buy

Dj dama p.a system for hire for any invents

Mazda bongo truck ,2.2l diesel engine.mint condition

Vw passat 1.8 cv

Samsung s7 phone on sale

Huawei p9 lite

turbo chargers


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe wanted Mnangagwa assassination to look like suicide

3 hrs ago | 1746 Views

Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 794 Views

Sex workers bash peeping Tom

4 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

5 hrs ago | 449 Views

Bushiri arrest story an internet hoax

5 hrs ago | 1080 Views

Zimbabweans urged to rally behind Mnangagwa's 'coup' govt

7 hrs ago | 1485 Views

Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

7 hrs ago | 3333 Views

How to 'unsend' an accidental WhatsApp message

7 hrs ago | 3792 Views

Dabengwa named in new Eskom board

7 hrs ago | 3563 Views

Grace Mugabe's 3 supercars crash in Botswana, badly damaged

8 hrs ago | 12262 Views

Gutu threatening to derail MDC Alliance

8 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Mthwakazi threatens Mnangagwa's ZRP over rallies ban

8 hrs ago | 819 Views

Tsvangirai mourns Roy Bennett

8 hrs ago | 664 Views

Why did Rita Makarau resign from ZEC?

8 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Mushowe to meet his match in 2018 elections

8 hrs ago | 682 Views

Ex-CIO agent takes DG to court over dismissal

8 hrs ago | 1051 Views

'Bloody Zanu-PF, MDC primary elections loom'

8 hrs ago | 336 Views

Build Zimbabwe launches manifesto

8 hrs ago | 109 Views

Matebeles too alert to fall for the so called "New Era"

8 hrs ago | 521 Views

Overcoming Temptation

9 hrs ago | 241 Views

48 hour ultimatum for vendors, public transport operators

9 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Mugabe must apologise, says War vets

9 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Mnangagwa refuse to approve Mugabe's bloated entourage

10 hrs ago | 2313 Views

Banning MDC Alliance rally tragic

10 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Mphoko under corruption probe

10 hrs ago | 951 Views

Mnangagwa invites UN, EU

10 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Gutu, Biti tussle for Parliament seat

10 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mnangagwa buys Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 2606 Views

Sir Wicknell now a dad

10 hrs ago | 591 Views

'Zimbabwe to honour property rights'

10 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bosso chairmanship race takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 340 Views

Mnangagwa's police ban MDC Alliance rally

10 hrs ago | 360 Views

'New Zimbabwe is coming'

10 hrs ago | 520 Views

Soldiers, police for vendors blitz

10 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mwazha pastor gets 11 years for rape

10 hrs ago | 421 Views

Doctors threaten to go on strike

10 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sangoma 'cures' cancer

10 hrs ago | 712 Views

'Tsvangirai risks a disgraceful exit'

10 hrs ago | 566 Views

Mzembi takes a rest from politics

13 hrs ago | 2330 Views

Dont blame Trump, blame African leaders!

14 hrs ago | 1291 Views

WATCH: 6 people burnt beyond recognition in kombi crash

14 hrs ago | 5388 Views

Cholera hits Zimbabwe, 4 die in Chegutu

15 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zanu PF youths call for Mohadi's wife's ouster

15 hrs ago | 5184 Views

Zimbabwe to honour property rights, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mnangagwa launches investment Policy

15 hrs ago | 1229 Views

Grace Mugabe Affidavits on use of cars by son

15 hrs ago | 2894 Views

UPDATE: Grace Mugabe's son detained at border post

15 hrs ago | 3971 Views

Zanu-PF finally drops 'pasi' slogans

15 hrs ago | 2354 Views

Chinamasa defends Obert Mpofu's wealth

15 hrs ago | 1766 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days