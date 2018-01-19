Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chinamasa defends Obert Mpofu's wealth

by Staff Reporter
15 hrs ago | Views
Finance and Economic Development Minister Patrick Chinamasa has defended Home Affairs Minister Dr Obert Mpofu, saying allegations of corruption levelled against him are unfounded since he accumulated much of his wealth before joining Government.

Minister Chinamasa said this in the National Assembly on Thursday while responding to an avalanche of queries from some legislators on how Dr Mpofu got his wealth.

Mabvuku-Tafara Member of Parliament (MP) Mr James Maridadi (MDC-T) and Norton MP Mr Temba Mliswa (Independent) said Dr Mpofu's acquisition of several assets, including mines, raised eyebrows as he could have bought them during his time as the Minister of Mines and Mining Development.

During debate on the 2018 National Budget, the two legislators called for Dr Mpofu to be investigated.

Minister Chinamasa noted that though he holds no brief for Dr Mpofu, most of the allegations that were being made lacked merit since they were unsubstantiated.

"I first met Honourable Mpofu around 1984 when I was going to Gaborone, Botswana, with my family for a visit," he said. "We met at Plumtree and he was already a businessman.

"Later on, when I was an Attorney-General, I think I wanted to speak to him and he took me to his building. He had already bought it in 1998 – a very expensive building in Bulawayo.

"I am just telling you of facts that I know. I cannot defend him if there is anything or any monkey business. You know where the problem is Honourable Maridadi? We are not accustomed to see a rich African.

"We are very much comfortable to see a rich white person, but when we see a rich black man, we conclude that he is a thief. This is not a fair comment."

Minister Chinamasa said legislators ought to know that some people had sweated for their wealth from loans and debts from financial institutions.

"I am not entrepreneurial, but there are some people who borrow heavily and most of the things that you see, you would think that they have spent cash," he said. "Look into it, zvikwereti (it's loans). Some people are risk-takers.

"You would not go and borrow $3 million. I would not dare. Probably, I would go for $50 000 or $100 000 — ndinenge ndatopedza (I will be done), but there are some people  who take risks, if the bank rikangobwaira chete (snoozes), they will borrow                                                                                         $5 million.

"What they do with that money is up to them. If they have any debts, normally vanombokunyara kana uri minister (they might be extra courteous for some time if you are a minister). Kana usisiri Minister (if you are no longer a minister), before you reach home, kunenge kwatove  netsamba (there would already be a letter of demand)."

Minister Chinamasa implored people to desist from making unfounded allegations against people because of their wealth.

"This is because at the end of the day, I have no obligation to tell you whatever I am doing, except when we come to disclose our assets," he said.

"Even then, we want to make it confidential because you do not want to say, when I make a disclosure you say 'akaiwana kupi' (where did he get it).

"I have been employed as a lawyer since 1972. Now, you cannot ask me if I have got any assets.

"Not that I have any. You cannot ask me kuti ndakazviwana kupi iwe wakauya zuro (you cannot ask where I got my wealth when you arrived on the scene late).

"You were only born yesterday and you want to equate yourself to someone who has been in this game for all this long. I am not in any way fighting for Mpofu in his corner. I am just telling you what I know."

Minister Chinamasa said there was  nothing wrong with Dr Mpofu owning a mine.

"I know some honourable members here who own mines," he said. "So, if one day you are appointed a Minister and you own a mine, I do not see any problem.

"Let us get used to people owning assets - it is not evil. So, we do not want people to be disqualified because they own assets.

"Let us take, for example, Tillerson. He was in the oil business, was he not? Tillerson, the State Secretary in the United States of America's government, he is himself probably a billionaire or something.

"In fact, in that Cabinet there are billionaires, they have got assets, but they declare the assets and pursue the national interest."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Chronicle

Comments

Vw passat 1.8 cv

Mazda bongo truck ,2.2l diesel engine.mint condition

Huawei p9 lite

Dj dama p.a system for hire for any invents

Samsung s7 phone on sale

turbo chargers

House to buy

Huawei p9lite


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe wanted Mnangagwa assassination to look like suicide

3 hrs ago | 1734 Views

Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 789 Views

Sex workers bash peeping Tom

4 hrs ago | 1323 Views

Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

5 hrs ago | 446 Views

Bushiri arrest story an internet hoax

5 hrs ago | 1077 Views

Zimbabweans urged to rally behind Mnangagwa's 'coup' govt

7 hrs ago | 1483 Views

Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

7 hrs ago | 3327 Views

How to 'unsend' an accidental WhatsApp message

7 hrs ago | 3791 Views

Dabengwa named in new Eskom board

7 hrs ago | 3563 Views

Grace Mugabe's 3 supercars crash in Botswana, badly damaged

7 hrs ago | 12247 Views

Gutu threatening to derail MDC Alliance

8 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Mthwakazi threatens Mnangagwa's ZRP over rallies ban

8 hrs ago | 819 Views

Tsvangirai mourns Roy Bennett

8 hrs ago | 664 Views

Why did Rita Makarau resign from ZEC?

8 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Mushowe to meet his match in 2018 elections

8 hrs ago | 682 Views

Ex-CIO agent takes DG to court over dismissal

8 hrs ago | 1051 Views

'Bloody Zanu-PF, MDC primary elections loom'

8 hrs ago | 336 Views

Build Zimbabwe launches manifesto

8 hrs ago | 109 Views

Matebeles too alert to fall for the so called "New Era"

8 hrs ago | 521 Views

Overcoming Temptation

9 hrs ago | 241 Views

48 hour ultimatum for vendors, public transport operators

9 hrs ago | 1043 Views

Mugabe must apologise, says War vets

9 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Mnangagwa refuse to approve Mugabe's bloated entourage

10 hrs ago | 2313 Views

Banning MDC Alliance rally tragic

10 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Mphoko under corruption probe

10 hrs ago | 951 Views

Mnangagwa invites UN, EU

10 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Gutu, Biti tussle for Parliament seat

10 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mnangagwa buys Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 2605 Views

Sir Wicknell now a dad

10 hrs ago | 591 Views

'Zimbabwe to honour property rights'

10 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bosso chairmanship race takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 340 Views

Mnangagwa's police ban MDC Alliance rally

10 hrs ago | 360 Views

'New Zimbabwe is coming'

10 hrs ago | 520 Views

Soldiers, police for vendors blitz

10 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mwazha pastor gets 11 years for rape

10 hrs ago | 421 Views

Doctors threaten to go on strike

10 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sangoma 'cures' cancer

10 hrs ago | 712 Views

'Tsvangirai risks a disgraceful exit'

10 hrs ago | 566 Views

Mzembi takes a rest from politics

13 hrs ago | 2330 Views

Dont blame Trump, blame African leaders!

14 hrs ago | 1291 Views

WATCH: 6 people burnt beyond recognition in kombi crash

14 hrs ago | 5386 Views

Cholera hits Zimbabwe, 4 die in Chegutu

15 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zanu PF youths call for Mohadi's wife's ouster

15 hrs ago | 5183 Views

Zimbabwe to honour property rights, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mnangagwa launches investment Policy

15 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Grace Mugabe Affidavits on use of cars by son

15 hrs ago | 2894 Views

UPDATE: Grace Mugabe's son detained at border post

15 hrs ago | 3971 Views

Zanu-PF finally drops 'pasi' slogans

15 hrs ago | 2354 Views

Govt reduces number of top cops to 11

16 hrs ago | 2476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days