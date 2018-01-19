WATCH: 6 people burnt beyond recognition in kombi crash

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Several people were burnt beyond recognition near the 25kilometer peg along Mvurwi - Guruve highway this morning when a Harare bound commuter omnibus they were travelling in crashed and caught fire.Sources who spoke to Bulawayo24.com allege the driver slept there by veering off the road crashing a tree before burning people beyond recognition.When Bulawayo24.com arrived on the scene Mbire legislator Douglas Karoro was busy extinguishing the wreckage.Confirming the accident Karoro said the whole province is devastated by the incident."This is devastating for Mbire and Mashonaland Central province as a whole."We lost over ten people in this road carnage," confirmed Karoro.He further implored drivers to exercise caution on the road before thanking Guruve hospital team who rescued those who survived.The Queen of the road kombi was coming from Chitsungo and was reported to be the first coach apart from the most reliable.The police were still running around to get information of the accident.Apparently, eleven people were also burnt beyond recognition along Mvurwi - Centenary last year in July and were buried in a mass grave on the scene.