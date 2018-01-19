48 hour ultimatum for vendors, public transport operators

News / National

by Staff reporter

Government has given vendors and unregistered public transport operators a 48 hour ultimatum to vacate the central business district before the law enforcement agencies descent on them.Minister of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing July Moyo said all those who are into illegal activities including vendors, money changers and illegal public transport operators should with immediate effect seize their operations.The current state of affairs has been a cause for concern where vendors have invaded the CBD making towns and cities an eyesore.However, City Council in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Republic Police and the army has embarked on a drive to restore sanity in the country.The move is also aimed at turning Harare into a world class city by 2025 which is one of the sustainable development goals.