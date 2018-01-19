Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dabengwa named in new Eskom board

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Telkom Chairperson Jabu Mabuza will chair Eskom's board as part of a host of measures announced on Saturday by government, to "stabilise management" at the power utility.

Government has also recommended that former Land Bank CEO and Absa Capital executive Phakamani Hadebe be appointed as Eskom's acting group CEO, with immediate effect.

The board has been directed to appoint a permanent CEO and CFO within the next three months.

Government also wants all Eskom executives who are facing "allegations of corruption", including former acting CEO Matshela Koko and suspended CFO Anoj Singh, to be removed immediately.

The statement makes it clear that this was an urgent intervention and followed a meeting between President Jacob Zuma, Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa, Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown and Minister of Finance Malusi Gigaba on Friday. The intervention will be ratified by Cabinet at its next meeting.

"Eskom is critical to the South African economy. As a key enabler of economic growth and social transformation, any further deterioration of Eskom's financial and operational conditions could have a severe impact on the country."

Mabuza who is also the president of Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) will be joined by 12 other board members, Sifiso Dabengwa, Sindi Mabaso-Koyana, Mark Lamberti, Prof Tshepo Mongalo, Prof Malegapuru Makgoba, Busisiwe Mavuso, Nelisiwe Magubane, Dr Rod Crompton, George Sebulela, Dr Pulane Molokwane,  Dr Banothile Makhubela, Jacky Molisane

'First step to restore confidence'

Deputy President and ANC President Ramaphosa is rolling up his sleeves at Eskom and will work with the Ministers of Public Enterprises, Energy and Finance "to deal with other structural issues, which include the funding model and other industry challenges".

"We are confident this intervention will restore the important contribution Eskom makes to our economy. We are determined to address the damage that has been done to this institution and place it on a new path of efficiency and integrity," said Ramaphosa in a statement

Brown when contacted by Fin24 downplayed the changes to the Eskom board and chairperson she'd appointed six weeks ago saying she had "always maintained new positions and experience levels would be required".

"The board has been strengthened and I'm very happy," she said

Ramaphosa under pressure to act

More than 200 senior Eskom managers on Friday, expressed their concern over the lack of "decisive and bold actions against allegations of fraud, corruption and maladministration" in a letter to Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

They asked him in the letter to ensure a credible board is appointed, a new Executive Management team as well as ensuring that employees accused of corruption face the law, and don't receive "golden handshakes".

Both Ramaphosa and Gigaba promised at a pre-World Economic Forum breakfast that Eskom was being dealt with as a priority.

Former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene was reportedly in the running, as well as Mabuza for the chairperson position. Mabuza, who spoke to Fin24 from Europe earlier on Saturday said he was unable to comment until the Department of Public Enterprises made the official announcement.

Earlier in the day Eskom chairperson Zethembe Khoza confirmed to Fin24 that he submitted his resignation to Brown on Friday and he was waiting for her to accept it.

"I think it's in [the] good interest of the country...after all the noise, it's better for me," he told Fin24 by phone.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - fin24
More on: #Dabengwa, #Eskom, #Board

Comments

turbo chargers

Huawei p9 lite

Vw passat 1.8 cv

Mazda bongo truck ,2.2l diesel engine.mint condition

Huawei p9lite

Samsung s7 phone on sale

Dj dama p.a system for hire for any invents

House to buy


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe wanted Mnangagwa assassination to look like suicide

3 hrs ago | 1720 Views

Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 784 Views

Sex workers bash peeping Tom

4 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

5 hrs ago | 443 Views

Bushiri arrest story an internet hoax

5 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Zimbabweans urged to rally behind Mnangagwa's 'coup' govt

7 hrs ago | 1482 Views

Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

7 hrs ago | 3316 Views

How to 'unsend' an accidental WhatsApp message

7 hrs ago | 3788 Views

Grace Mugabe's 3 supercars crash in Botswana, badly damaged

7 hrs ago | 12239 Views

Gutu threatening to derail MDC Alliance

8 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Mthwakazi threatens Mnangagwa's ZRP over rallies ban

8 hrs ago | 817 Views

Tsvangirai mourns Roy Bennett

8 hrs ago | 663 Views

Why did Rita Makarau resign from ZEC?

8 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Mushowe to meet his match in 2018 elections

8 hrs ago | 681 Views

Ex-CIO agent takes DG to court over dismissal

8 hrs ago | 1050 Views

'Bloody Zanu-PF, MDC primary elections loom'

8 hrs ago | 336 Views

Build Zimbabwe launches manifesto

8 hrs ago | 109 Views

Matebeles too alert to fall for the so called "New Era"

8 hrs ago | 520 Views

Overcoming Temptation

8 hrs ago | 241 Views

48 hour ultimatum for vendors, public transport operators

9 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Mugabe must apologise, says War vets

9 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Mnangagwa refuse to approve Mugabe's bloated entourage

10 hrs ago | 2311 Views

Banning MDC Alliance rally tragic

10 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Mphoko under corruption probe

10 hrs ago | 951 Views

Mnangagwa invites UN, EU

10 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Gutu, Biti tussle for Parliament seat

10 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mnangagwa buys Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 2602 Views

Sir Wicknell now a dad

10 hrs ago | 589 Views

'Zimbabwe to honour property rights'

10 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bosso chairmanship race takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 340 Views

Mnangagwa's police ban MDC Alliance rally

10 hrs ago | 360 Views

'New Zimbabwe is coming'

10 hrs ago | 520 Views

Soldiers, police for vendors blitz

10 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mwazha pastor gets 11 years for rape

10 hrs ago | 421 Views

Doctors threaten to go on strike

10 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sangoma 'cures' cancer

10 hrs ago | 712 Views

'Tsvangirai risks a disgraceful exit'

10 hrs ago | 565 Views

Mzembi takes a rest from politics

13 hrs ago | 2329 Views

Dont blame Trump, blame African leaders!

13 hrs ago | 1290 Views

WATCH: 6 people burnt beyond recognition in kombi crash

14 hrs ago | 5382 Views

Cholera hits Zimbabwe, 4 die in Chegutu

14 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zanu PF youths call for Mohadi's wife's ouster

15 hrs ago | 5181 Views

Zimbabwe to honour property rights, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mnangagwa launches investment Policy

15 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Grace Mugabe Affidavits on use of cars by son

15 hrs ago | 2893 Views

UPDATE: Grace Mugabe's son detained at border post

15 hrs ago | 3970 Views

Zanu-PF finally drops 'pasi' slogans

15 hrs ago | 2354 Views

Chinamasa defends Obert Mpofu's wealth

15 hrs ago | 1765 Views

Govt reduces number of top cops to 11

16 hrs ago | 2476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days