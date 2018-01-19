Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

News / National

by Staff reporter

Reports have emerged that former eNCA anchor and MTN group executive for corporate affairs and former Zimbabwe expert at the Institute for Security Studies in Pretoria (now known as Tshwane) Chris Maroleng has been appointed as the new SABC COO.Sunday World reported that Maroleng would fill the position, replacing the controversial Hlaudi Motsoeneng, who left the public broadcaster last year under a cloud. TechCentral independently verified that Maroleng will be appointed to the position.Maroleng declined to comment, saying he will only be in a position to talk once a formal announcement has been made by the SABC.However, responding to a tweet from MTN's group CEO, Rob Shuter, congratulating him on the new job, Maroleng said: "Thanks my leader you have been a great example and role model for me. I salute you sir and won't let you down!"Maroleng will take the reins at an SABC that is in a financially distressed state and will immediately have to deal with several big projects, including the broadcaster's long-delayed migration from analogue to digital terrestrial television.He will take over as COO next month, Sunday World reported.Maroleng has extensive experience in the broadcasting sector. Unlike his predecessor at the SABC, who had no matric qualification, Maroleng has a master's degree in international relations, honours and BA degree in political studies and law from the University of Cape Town, Sunday World said, citing his LinkedIn profile.