Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabweans urged to rally behind Mnangagwa's 'coup' govt

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Vice President Kembo Dugish Campbell Mohadi has appealed to all Zimbabweans to rally behind the new government which strongly believes that engagement and servant leadership will help the country attain its former glory.

Mohadi said this during a party in Gwanda today, to celebrate his recent elevation to the presidium.

The colourful event that was graced by senior government officials and Zanu PF party officials, traditional leaders, the business community among others presented Vice President Mohadi with an opportunity to unpack the vision of the new political dispensation and explain the role of Zimbabweans in getting the country moving again.

Mohadi said they are aware that without the support of Zimbabweans, the government will not succeed in its quest to rebuild the economy hence its emphasis on servant leadership.

The Vice President who is also responsible for administering the Peace and Reconciliation Portfolio underscored the need for peace and unity to continue prevailing if the national development agenda is to be realised.

Matabeleland South's political leadership said the ascendency of Mohadi to the presidium is a great honour to the province.

The occasion also saw representatives of various provinces and organisations delivering solidarity messages while well-wishers showered Vice President Mohadi with presents.

As expected at a party, guests were treated to a feast and a cake while various artists kept the gathering entertained with their polished performances.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zbc

Comments

turbo chargers

Huawei p9 lite

Vw passat 1.8 cv

Mazda bongo truck ,2.2l diesel engine.mint condition

Huawei p9lite

Samsung s7 phone on sale

Dj dama p.a system for hire for any invents

House to buy


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe wanted Mnangagwa assassination to look like suicide

3 hrs ago | 1722 Views

Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 784 Views

Sex workers bash peeping Tom

4 hrs ago | 1316 Views

Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

5 hrs ago | 444 Views

Bushiri arrest story an internet hoax

5 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

7 hrs ago | 3318 Views

How to 'unsend' an accidental WhatsApp message

7 hrs ago | 3788 Views

Dabengwa named in new Eskom board

7 hrs ago | 3560 Views

Grace Mugabe's 3 supercars crash in Botswana, badly damaged

7 hrs ago | 12239 Views

Gutu threatening to derail MDC Alliance

8 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Mthwakazi threatens Mnangagwa's ZRP over rallies ban

8 hrs ago | 817 Views

Tsvangirai mourns Roy Bennett

8 hrs ago | 663 Views

Why did Rita Makarau resign from ZEC?

8 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Mushowe to meet his match in 2018 elections

8 hrs ago | 681 Views

Ex-CIO agent takes DG to court over dismissal

8 hrs ago | 1050 Views

'Bloody Zanu-PF, MDC primary elections loom'

8 hrs ago | 336 Views

Build Zimbabwe launches manifesto

8 hrs ago | 109 Views

Matebeles too alert to fall for the so called "New Era"

8 hrs ago | 520 Views

Overcoming Temptation

8 hrs ago | 241 Views

48 hour ultimatum for vendors, public transport operators

9 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Mugabe must apologise, says War vets

9 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Mnangagwa refuse to approve Mugabe's bloated entourage

10 hrs ago | 2311 Views

Banning MDC Alliance rally tragic

10 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Mphoko under corruption probe

10 hrs ago | 951 Views

Mnangagwa invites UN, EU

10 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Gutu, Biti tussle for Parliament seat

10 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mnangagwa buys Tsvangirai

10 hrs ago | 2602 Views

Sir Wicknell now a dad

10 hrs ago | 589 Views

'Zimbabwe to honour property rights'

10 hrs ago | 119 Views

Bosso chairmanship race takes a new twist

10 hrs ago | 340 Views

Mnangagwa's police ban MDC Alliance rally

10 hrs ago | 360 Views

'New Zimbabwe is coming'

10 hrs ago | 520 Views

Soldiers, police for vendors blitz

10 hrs ago | 374 Views

Mwazha pastor gets 11 years for rape

10 hrs ago | 421 Views

Doctors threaten to go on strike

10 hrs ago | 192 Views

Sangoma 'cures' cancer

10 hrs ago | 712 Views

'Tsvangirai risks a disgraceful exit'

10 hrs ago | 565 Views

Mzembi takes a rest from politics

13 hrs ago | 2329 Views

Dont blame Trump, blame African leaders!

13 hrs ago | 1290 Views

WATCH: 6 people burnt beyond recognition in kombi crash

14 hrs ago | 5382 Views

Cholera hits Zimbabwe, 4 die in Chegutu

14 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zanu PF youths call for Mohadi's wife's ouster

15 hrs ago | 5181 Views

Zimbabwe to honour property rights, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Mnangagwa launches investment Policy

15 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Grace Mugabe Affidavits on use of cars by son

15 hrs ago | 2893 Views

UPDATE: Grace Mugabe's son detained at border post

15 hrs ago | 3970 Views

Zanu-PF finally drops 'pasi' slogans

15 hrs ago | 2354 Views

Chinamasa defends Obert Mpofu's wealth

15 hrs ago | 1765 Views

Govt reduces number of top cops to 11

16 hrs ago | 2476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days