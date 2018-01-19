Sex workers bash peeping Tom

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Two self-proclaimed Guruve sex worker were arraigned before Guruve magistrate on Thursday for allegedly assaulting a man who reportedly peeped through a window when one of them was sleeping with a client.Blessing Maluku and Roseline Gayai pleaded not guilty to assaulting a male complainant only identified as Mainini.Guruve magistrate Mr Artwel Sanyatwe granted the duo free bail and the matter was remanded to 25 January for continuation of trial.The court heard that in the previous week, Maluku booked a client at Executive bar in Guruve for an afternoon quickie.The complainant saw the sex worker and her client going to conduct their business and he followed unnoticed.When Maluku was entertaining her client, Mainini was peeping through the window. He was subsequently caught by Gayai who confronted him for his actions before inviting Maluku who stormed out half dressed.The pair allegedly meted instant justice on drunken Mainini who then filed a police report leading to the sex workers' arrest.Ms Spiwe Makarichi represented the state.