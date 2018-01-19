Latest News Editor's Choice


Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has suggested Britain should always have women prime ministers as they are more sensible than their male counterparts.

In an interview with the Financial Times, Mnangagwa said British female leaders "are more sensible than their male counterparts . . . The guy we didn't like is that young man Tony Blair. I don't know where he is now."

Mnangagwa said Brexit could be a good thing because Britain "will need us [Zimbabwe]".

He said Zimbabwe would make sure to "become very close to them [Britain]".

"What they've lost with Brexit they can come and recover from Zimbabwe," he is quoted as saying.

Source - FT

