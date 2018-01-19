Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa takes Zim pitch to the world

by Staff Reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa this week makes his maiden direct pitch to the world of global business when he leads Zimbabwe's first ever delegation to World Economic Forum in Switzerland, a perfect platform on which to showcase that the country is indeed open for business.

Less than two months after being sworn in as Head of State and Government, President Mnangagwa will this week hold key bilateral meetings with important business and political leaders in Davos.

Since his inauguration, President Mnangagwa's gospel has been that Zimbabwe is open for business, highlighting that his administration's win-win policies are geared towards boosting and safeguarding investments, and improving people's livelihoods. It is an economic gospel that is well-grounded:

In 2017, a leading US research firm listed Zimbabwe among the top three African countries with the best potential return on investment.

The researchers pointed, in particular, to Zimbabwe's agriculture and agro-processing, mining, manufacturing, ICT and private equity sectors as lucrative - all of them areas that President Mnangagwa has already been targeting for investment, growth and development.

Further, respected German-American investment strategist Dr Mark Mobius - who manages a portfolio worth more than US$47 billion — recently cited Zimbabwe as among frontier markets worth investing in.

Last week, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Dr Sibusiso Moyo said of the Davos meeting: "It's a huge opportunity for business in the global community. We hope and expect the interactions we will have with business and various world leaders will definitely position and re-brand Zimbabwe to re-engage and deepen relations with the rest of the international community.

"His Excellency's delegation leaves on Sunday January 21 2018, and the programme will start January 22. There will be a series of meetings, which include bilateral engagements (with other Heads of State) as well as with businesspeople, among other personalities. A list of those the President will meet is being compiled; we will advise you of the personalities."

Special Advisor to the President Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa said WEF would open major investment opportunities for Zimbabwe.

"This is an important trip because for the first time, Zimbabwe's focus is the world business investment community. Remember, most of the goods and services delivered in the world are in the hands of the private sector.

"Out of the US$90 trillion global GDP, probably 90 percent is accounted for — in terms of goods and services which are on the marketplace — by private companies. And there are a slew of private companies both from the East and West that all troop to Davos to exchange ideas on where the world should go. These are the people to whom the President will be giving attention.

"These are the global-class investors of the world; 2 000-3 000 top class companies. Their chief executives and chairpersons will be there — a community that drives global investment.

"For the first time, Zimbabwe will be saying we have this attractive investment destination called Zimbabwe, well-endowed with resources, a very capable and well-educated population — the best in Africa; but more than that, a very stable political environment.

"This is what the world will hear from the President and he is being given an opportunity to market Zimbabwe to the best businesspeople in the world.

That should give more impetus for more FDI coming into Zimbabwe. The bane of Zimbabwe over the last 30-40 years has been shortage of capital.

"In fact, it extends beyond that. In the last 60 years since UDI, Zimbabwe has generally been starved of capital. Now, we have a chance to appeal to captains of industry, to the movers and shakers of the world investment market. They are the ones the President will be talking to."

Former World Bank country head in Zimbabwe Dr Mungai Lenneiye equated the WEF to the United Nations General Assembly for business.

Dr Lenneiye chairs the Zimbabwe Business Club which facilitated President Mnangagwa's WEF preparatory meeting with captains of industry in Harare last Thursday.

"I see the World Economic Forum at the same level as the United Nations in terms of global significance. The WEF is the UN Summit of global economics. It is the highest summit of economic branding.

"The UN is the highest level of political gathering and I know that Zimbabwe has taken its political branding to a high level before at the UN. Now is the time to achieve the same in the economic sphere. I believe that even if Zimbabwe gets its economic branding to half the level of its political branding, the country would have achieved milestones."

He, however, cautioned that people should not expect instant results.

"These are very exciting times for Zimbabwe. It's a time of hope and you should turn that hope into certainty. I would like to see the world saying we are going to do business with Zimbabwe. Many people know former President Robert Mugabe more because of his political branding, but President Mnangagwa has an opportunity to be known for his economic branding. There will be a lot of middle class people who work through investment companies.

"This class may not be billionaires but millionaires willing to invest. They have quite a lot of money, which they cannot invest on their own, but do so through investment companies that venture into developing markets. Big international corporations and the world's biggest banks will be represented. It is important to send the right message to them; that Zimbabwe is ready for business."

The WEF is a Swiss non-profit foundation based in Geneva which brings together over 2 500 top politicians, business leaders and economists to discuss global commerce. Themed "Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World", this year's gathering will feature over 340 political leaders.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Sunday News

Comments

House to buy

turbo chargers

Vw passat 1.8 fuel pump

Vw passat 1.8 cv

Mazda bongo truck ,2.2l diesel engine.mint condition

Vw lt 35 / sprinter oil pump

Dj dama p.a system for hire for any invents


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga rift exposed

5 mins ago | 10 Views

Vendors prepared to fight the soldiers

6 mins ago | 8 Views

Thomas Mapfumo heads to Zimbabwe

6 mins ago | 8 Views

Tsvangirai captured?

7 mins ago | 9 Views

MPs to get cars for free

7 mins ago | 5 Views

Grace Mugabe's fancy vehicles in freak accident?

8 mins ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa runs the rule on Cabinet

9 mins ago | 14 Views

Mnangagwa takes Zimbabwe economic gospel to Davos

10 mins ago | 7 Views

'Fake prophecies' haunts Makandiwa

10 mins ago | 9 Views

Majaivana unlikely to visit Zimbabwe anytime soon

11 mins ago | 10 Views

Who should be afraid of elections MDC-T or Zanu-PF?

11 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa embarks on a charm offensive

12 mins ago | 4 Views

'Postponement of polls out of the question'

13 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa plans economic revival

14 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa fails to 'coup' cash crisis

14 mins ago | 7 Views

Bosso Electoral Committee begins verification of nominees

15 mins ago | 4 Views

Bulawayo residents threaten to sue town clerk

16 mins ago | 25 Views

Mohadi speaks reconciliation

16 mins ago | 54 Views

Female fraudster poses as Zimra official

17 mins ago | 40 Views

Ex-cop jailed for impersonation

17 mins ago | 32 Views

'Bond notes removal will stabilise prices'

18 mins ago | 58 Views

'Mudzingwa, Munawa not spent forces'

19 mins ago | 28 Views

Police saga exposes Mnangagwa, Chiwenga rift

41 mins ago | 913 Views

Vendors give govt 48-hour ultimatum to create jobs

47 mins ago | 265 Views

Mnangagwa faces internal revolt over polls

50 mins ago | 429 Views

'Operation restore Bosso legacy'

57 mins ago | 140 Views

Chiyangwa's fight for life

1 hr ago | 577 Views

Criminal law must deal seriously with gender based violence - Lawyer

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Mnangagwa's administration rapped over selective application of law against G40

2 hrs ago | 449 Views

Mnangagwa's final letter to Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 2384 Views

ZimRights scales up BVR mobilisation

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Setting the record straight on the political future of Mthwakazi

3 hrs ago | 385 Views

G40 will rally for Mujuru during elections - philosopher

3 hrs ago | 555 Views

‎Mnangagwa why not ask the victims of Gukurahundi genocide if you are genuine?

3 hrs ago | 506 Views

Zanu PF strongholds have already rigged elections - analyst

3 hrs ago | 756 Views

Sex worker on the run after stabbing a client

3 hrs ago | 951 Views

Mnangagwa sticks to his word, urges diaspora to register to vote

4 hrs ago | 797 Views

SA construction firm eyes Matabeleland venture

4 hrs ago | 919 Views

Is Jah Prayzah strangling his own baby?

4 hrs ago | 2366 Views

Zanu PF G40 anti-corruption goes into overdrive - ours is political, anti-vote rigging overdrive

4 hrs ago | 627 Views

Mugabe wanted Mnangagwa assassination to look like suicide

14 hrs ago | 12878 Views

Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 3421 Views

Sex workers bash peeping Tom

15 hrs ago | 5001 Views

Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

16 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Bushiri arrest story an internet hoax

17 hrs ago | 2098 Views

Zimbabweans urged to rally behind Mnangagwa's 'coup' govt

18 hrs ago | 2398 Views

Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

18 hrs ago | 5783 Views

How to 'unsend' an accidental WhatsApp message

19 hrs ago | 5753 Views

Dabengwa named in new Eskom board

19 hrs ago | 4782 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days