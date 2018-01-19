Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa sticks to his word, urges diaspora to register to vote

by Staff Reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
WHEN President Emmerson Mnangagwa assumed the highest office in the land he stated that the country will hold elections as scheduled this year.

He went further and advised political players to prepare for the polls, and last week, he reiterated that elections are coming this year, putting to rest speculation and false statements from various quarters that there were manoeuvres behind the scenes to have the elections postponed.

Speaking in Mozambique on the fourth leg of his tour of the region in which he is apprising Sadc heads of states about the political developments in Zimbabwe, President Mnangagwa said the elections should be transparent, free and fair. He said free and fair polls were critical in repositioning Zimbabwe as a democratic state within the international system.

"Zimbabwe is going for elections in four to five months' time and we have to preach peace, peace and peace because we know it is good for us and we have no doubt that we will have peaceful elections," said President Mnangagwa who has already expressed confidence that he and his party Zanu-PF will defeat weak opposition parties.

"I assure the regional leadership that the forthcoming harmonised polls will embrace the tenets of democracy, fair play and standards set by us in the Sadc. We will ensure that Zimbabwe delivers free, credible, fair and undisputable elections to ensure Zimbabwe engages the world as a qualified democratic state."

The statement was further testimony that the Head of State is a man of his word and in addition, also walks the talk, as evidenced by the various measures put in place in Government to resuscitate the economy with a hands on approach that has charmed the nation and the world at large.

President Mnangagwa also urged the Diaspora community to exercise its constitutional right to participate in the election process urging them to take advantage of the ongoing biometric voter registration exercise being conducted by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec).

He, however, said Government was logistically incapacitated to facilitate voting outside Zimbabwe although the idea was desirable.

It is also prudent that Zimbabweans at home who are yet to register to vote take advantage of the new window of registration so that they are able to exercise their democratic right to choose the leadership that they want from grassroots to the national level. Of note is that the country is coming with a new voters' register, which means that anyone who wishes to participate in this year's voting exercise should register, regardless of the fact that they have voted before.

The new window for registration opened on 10 January and closes on 8 February.

"The idea is to cater for everyone who missed the initial exercise, especially the so-called aliens that were not allowed to register before by the High Court judgment by Justice Nyaradzo Munangati-Manongwa," acting ZEC chairperson Mr Emmanuel Magade said.

"We are also targeting those that might have missed because they did not have identity documents and the youths who may not have turned 18 when the initial programme ended. As ZEC we are pulling all the stops to make sure that everybody who desires to register is registered.

Ultimately, it's a personal choice for one to register, but we call upon all those people that have not registered to take advantage of the extension and register," he added.

During the four phases that ran from August to December last year, the electoral body registered 4,7 million people, well below an initial target of 7,2 million people.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Sunday News

Comments

Dj dama p.a system for hire for any invents

Vw lt 35 / sprinter oil pump

Vw passat 1.8 fuel pump

House to buy

Vw passat 1.8 cv

turbo chargers

Mazda bongo truck ,2.2l diesel engine.mint condition


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga rift exposed

4 mins ago | 8 Views

Vendors prepared to fight the soldiers

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Thomas Mapfumo heads to Zimbabwe

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Tsvangirai captured?

6 mins ago | 5 Views

MPs to get cars for free

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Grace Mugabe's fancy vehicles in freak accident?

7 mins ago | 9 Views

Mnangagwa runs the rule on Cabinet

8 mins ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa takes Zimbabwe economic gospel to Davos

9 mins ago | 7 Views

'Fake prophecies' haunts Makandiwa

9 mins ago | 7 Views

Majaivana unlikely to visit Zimbabwe anytime soon

10 mins ago | 9 Views

Who should be afraid of elections MDC-T or Zanu-PF?

10 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa embarks on a charm offensive

11 mins ago | 4 Views

'Postponement of polls out of the question'

12 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa plans economic revival

12 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa fails to 'coup' cash crisis

13 mins ago | 7 Views

Bosso Electoral Committee begins verification of nominees

14 mins ago | 4 Views

Bulawayo residents threaten to sue town clerk

14 mins ago | 20 Views

Mohadi speaks reconciliation

15 mins ago | 42 Views

Female fraudster poses as Zimra official

15 mins ago | 35 Views

Ex-cop jailed for impersonation

16 mins ago | 26 Views

'Bond notes removal will stabilise prices'

16 mins ago | 51 Views

'Mudzingwa, Munawa not spent forces'

18 mins ago | 25 Views

Police saga exposes Mnangagwa, Chiwenga rift

40 mins ago | 893 Views

Vendors give govt 48-hour ultimatum to create jobs

45 mins ago | 259 Views

Mnangagwa faces internal revolt over polls

49 mins ago | 424 Views

'Operation restore Bosso legacy'

56 mins ago | 137 Views

Chiyangwa's fight for life

1 hr ago | 565 Views

Criminal law must deal seriously with gender based violence - Lawyer

1 hr ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa's administration rapped over selective application of law against G40

2 hrs ago | 443 Views

Mnangagwa's final letter to Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 2368 Views

ZimRights scales up BVR mobilisation

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Setting the record straight on the political future of Mthwakazi

3 hrs ago | 385 Views

G40 will rally for Mujuru during elections - philosopher

3 hrs ago | 555 Views

‎Mnangagwa why not ask the victims of Gukurahundi genocide if you are genuine?

3 hrs ago | 506 Views

Zanu PF strongholds have already rigged elections - analyst

3 hrs ago | 756 Views

Sex worker on the run after stabbing a client

3 hrs ago | 944 Views

SA construction firm eyes Matabeleland venture

4 hrs ago | 918 Views

Is Jah Prayzah strangling his own baby?

4 hrs ago | 2361 Views

Mnangagwa takes Zim pitch to the world

4 hrs ago | 559 Views

Zanu PF G40 anti-corruption goes into overdrive - ours is political, anti-vote rigging overdrive

4 hrs ago | 627 Views

Mugabe wanted Mnangagwa assassination to look like suicide

14 hrs ago | 12871 Views

Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 3421 Views

Sex workers bash peeping Tom

15 hrs ago | 5000 Views

Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

16 hrs ago | 1297 Views

Bushiri arrest story an internet hoax

17 hrs ago | 2096 Views

Zimbabweans urged to rally behind Mnangagwa's 'coup' govt

18 hrs ago | 2398 Views

Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

18 hrs ago | 5782 Views

How to 'unsend' an accidental WhatsApp message

19 hrs ago | 5750 Views

Dabengwa named in new Eskom board

19 hrs ago | 4778 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days