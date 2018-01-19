Sex worker on the run after stabbing a client

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Glendale sex worker is on the run after allegedly stabbing an artisanal miner, ripping his stomach open with a knife in the process at Tsungubvi bar in Glendale last Sunday.Poster showing her picture have been placed around bars in Glendale as the search widens.Sources familiar with the incident allege an artisanal miner [name unknown] had a misunderstanding with his commercial sex worker after he left her $700 to buy furniture.When the miner came back from work he was shocked to see the suspect swindling the cash with other clients at the expense of purchasing the furniture.The two reportedly had a serious scuffle at her homestead before the miner left for Tsungubvi bar, where the she followed with a knife.It is further alleged that the she stabbed him and fled from the scene leaving the miner holding his intestines in open.It is alleged that the miner is currently battling for life at Parirenyatwa group of hospitals.Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Petros Masikati said he is yet to receive the case.However, angry artisanal miners went on rampage in Glendale bars targeting commercial sex workers prompting them to go on 4 days off duty.