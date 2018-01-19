Zanu PF strongholds have already rigged elections - analyst

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A political commentator Isaya Ndawana‎ has claimed that Zanu PF has already rigged this year's election in its strong holds through manipulated voter registration process."Biometric Voters' roll under threat as Zanu PF controlled constituencies are already rigged. In Highfields West and Kuwadzana the revolutionary party is moving house to house checking on those already registered and in the process they record the serial numbers inscribed on the BVR slip," he said."Where is free and fair elections being preached by Mnangagwa, ZEC, Judiciary and Zanu PF? Lets expose this on Thursday at Monomotapa Hotel, where Zimrights will convene a Crisis meeting which centres on deliberating on the present situation life after Mugabe."