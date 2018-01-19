Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu PF strongholds have already rigged elections - analyst

by Stephen Jakes
3 hrs ago | Views
A political commentator Isaya Ndawana‎ has claimed that Zanu PF has already rigged this year's election in its strong holds through manipulated voter registration process.

"Biometric Voters' roll under threat as Zanu PF controlled constituencies are already rigged. In Highfields West and Kuwadzana the revolutionary party is moving house to house checking on those already registered and in the process they record the serial numbers inscribed on the BVR slip," he said.

"Where is free and fair elections being preached by Mnangagwa, ZEC, Judiciary and Zanu PF? Lets expose this on Thursday at Monomotapa Hotel, where Zimrights will convene a Crisis meeting which centres on deliberating on the present situation life after Mugabe."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Vw lt 35 / sprinter oil pump

Vw passat 1.8 fuel pump

Dj dama p.a system for hire for any invents

House to buy

turbo chargers

Vw passat 1.8 cv

Mazda bongo truck ,2.2l diesel engine.mint condition


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bulawayo residents threaten to sue town clerk

18 secs ago | 0 Views

Mohadi speaks reconciliation

49 secs ago | 0 Views

Female fraudster poses as Zimra official

1 min ago | 1 Views

Ex-cop jailed for impersonation

2 mins ago | 1 Views

'Bond notes removal will stabilise prices'

2 mins ago | 2 Views

'Mudzingwa, Munawa not spent forces'

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Police saga exposes Mnangagwa, Chiwenga rift

26 mins ago | 577 Views

Vendors give govt 48-hour ultimatum to create jobs

31 mins ago | 195 Views

Mnangagwa faces internal revolt over polls

35 mins ago | 314 Views

'Operation restore Bosso legacy'

42 mins ago | 100 Views

Chiyangwa's fight for life

46 mins ago | 465 Views

Criminal law must deal seriously with gender based violence - Lawyer

49 mins ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa's administration rapped over selective application of law against G40

2 hrs ago | 413 Views

Mnangagwa's final letter to Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 2240 Views

ZimRights scales up BVR mobilisation

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Setting the record straight on the political future of Mthwakazi

2 hrs ago | 374 Views

G40 will rally for Mujuru during elections - philosopher

3 hrs ago | 539 Views

‎Mnangagwa why not ask the victims of Gukurahundi genocide if you are genuine?

3 hrs ago | 500 Views

Sex worker on the run after stabbing a client

3 hrs ago | 892 Views

Mnangagwa sticks to his word, urges diaspora to register to vote

3 hrs ago | 787 Views

SA construction firm eyes Matabeleland venture

3 hrs ago | 901 Views

Is Jah Prayzah strangling his own baby?

4 hrs ago | 2278 Views

Mnangagwa takes Zim pitch to the world

4 hrs ago | 542 Views

Zanu PF G40 anti-corruption goes into overdrive - ours is political, anti-vote rigging overdrive

4 hrs ago | 621 Views

Mugabe wanted Mnangagwa assassination to look like suicide

14 hrs ago | 12798 Views

Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 3413 Views

Sex workers bash peeping Tom

15 hrs ago | 4983 Views

Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

16 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Bushiri arrest story an internet hoax

17 hrs ago | 2094 Views

Zimbabweans urged to rally behind Mnangagwa's 'coup' govt

18 hrs ago | 2393 Views

Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

18 hrs ago | 5768 Views

How to 'unsend' an accidental WhatsApp message

18 hrs ago | 5700 Views

Dabengwa named in new Eskom board

19 hrs ago | 4764 Views

Grace Mugabe's 3 supercars crash in Botswana, badly damaged

19 hrs ago | 21042 Views

Gutu threatening to derail MDC Alliance

20 hrs ago | 1509 Views

Mthwakazi threatens Mnangagwa's ZRP over rallies ban

20 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Tsvangirai mourns Roy Bennett

20 hrs ago | 942 Views

Why did Rita Makarau resign from ZEC?

20 hrs ago | 1862 Views

Mushowe to meet his match in 2018 elections

20 hrs ago | 896 Views

Ex-CIO agent takes DG to court over dismissal

20 hrs ago | 1402 Views

'Bloody Zanu-PF, MDC primary elections loom'

20 hrs ago | 453 Views

Build Zimbabwe launches manifesto

20 hrs ago | 172 Views

Matebeles too alert to fall for the so called "New Era"

20 hrs ago | 670 Views

Overcoming Temptation

20 hrs ago | 340 Views

48 hour ultimatum for vendors, public transport operators

21 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Mugabe must apologise, says War vets

21 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Mnangagwa refuse to approve Mugabe's bloated entourage

21 hrs ago | 2895 Views

Banning MDC Alliance rally tragic

21 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Mphoko under corruption probe

21 hrs ago | 1144 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days