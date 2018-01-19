‎Mnangagwa why not ask the victims of Gukurahundi genocide if you are genuine?

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Mthwakazi Republic Party has questioned as top why is President Emmerson Mnangagwa still behaves like Robert Gabriel Mugabe?The party said if Mnangagwa is truely innocent on the Gukurahundi genocide issue like he wants them to believe as alluded to by his supporters and booklickers why is he finding it difficult to allow free discussion on the matter, or better still face the victims and hear from us?"Why is Mnangagwa and his ZANU PF bent on silencing us on this matter? Mugabe did not want people to discuss, or to meet over the Gukurahundi issue, and now Mnangagwa is doing the same. We know that his aim is to silence us and subsequently delay justice hoping that this issue will disappear. It will not work," said the party."We out rightly and unanimously reject calls by ZANU PF Lacoste faction members calling for the recently gazetted national peace and reconciliation bill to be spearheaded by chiefs. Why chiefs and why now? The perpetrators of crimes against humanity particularly the perpetrators of Gukurahundi genocide, and the 2008 massacres among many other atrocities recorded since 1980 are known and are leading us today, so why not face the people once and for all why do they need third parties in a straight forward matter like this?"The party said Mnangagwa bribes our Chiefs before he sends them to clean up his mess, hell no that will not be tolerated not now not ever."Right now the Zimbabwean government particularly the cabinet is staffed by solders who owe us our lives and livelihood but he expects us to trust him. Why? Zimbabwean coup President and his coubinet must respect us and stop treating us like fools. Ever since the illegitimate president of Zimbabwe Emerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa took over the presidency from his former boss Robert Gabriel Mugabe he has been trying hard to convince the whole world that he is a reformist who is better than Mugabe," said the party."Unfortunately for him none of what he has promised since he started his empty public speeches in and outside the country has changed. Its still as if Mugabe is still in charge. The economy has not improved a beat, the financial crisis still the same people still sleep in bank queues, prices of goods and services are skyrocketing like nobody's business. The education system is still where it was and not inspiring at all.""The only significant change is the absence of the many roadblocks mounted by Zimbabwe Republic Police on our roads, apart from that there is nothing else.The state media is still used as a ZANU PF mouth piece. Protesters are still not allowed, especially judging by the illegal torture of our 8 youths and their subsequent detention at an army barracks in Bulawayo. This was his first test which Mnangagwa dismally failed."MRP said hospitals still don't have enough equipment."The list is endless infact Mnangagwa is clueless. Anyone who now pretend that Mnangagwa and his lacoste government are saints who only took over on November 15 2017 is a fool. What new era are you talking about?"Asifuni Bumbulu thina" Mthwakazi Republic Party is calling upon its members and the general public in the whole of Mthwakazi to register and vote also makesure you vote for Team MRP lets get Mthwakazi working again. We have only one option that is to liberate ourselves Mthwakazi's self-determination is very necessary and worth dying for," said MRP."We repeat, we reject the so called peace and reconciliation bill in its current form, everything we complained against during the outreach program is still there. The bill deliberately omitted the truth, not only that the perpetrators of violance in this country are the state security and its government, therefore they cant be the ones leading National peace and reconciliation. The powers of the minister responsible are too much, it is not clearly stated what will happen to perpetrators or victims. We are not even told what criteria will be used to deal with Gukurahundi genocide. Its either you get serious and deal with this issue or you leave us alone."