G40 will rally for Mujuru during elections - philosopher

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A political commentator and philosopher Tauya Chinama has claimed that during this year's election National People's Party Leader who leaders People's Rainbow Coalition, Joice Mujru will likely spring to vitory in many parts of Mashonaland as the G40 faction in Zanu PF will prefer her than President Emmerson Mnangagwa.He said during Gamatox era Mujuru was enjoying more support from Mashonaland east, west and central."She is likely to lead the presidential race. Majority of G40 supporters will prefer to vote Mujuru than Mnangangwa and majority of G40 supporters are from mashonaland east, west and central, a big chunk of voters from matebeleland due to Jonathan Moyo influence will vote Mujuru also again in matebeleland north She will be aided by PDP since she is in coalition with PDP," he said."Again with the aid of PDP she will get slightly over 50% support in Bulawayo. Morgan Tsvangirai will get around 50% support in Harare, if MDCT councillors were doing well in Harare he was going to get over 50% support. He is going to get more support from manicaland and matebeleland south since he entered alliance with Welshman Ncube's MDC. In Bulawayo he will get less than 40% support."Mnangagwa will get massive support in Masvingo and Midlands because during Mugabe era lacoste faction was strong in those two provinces."Due to poor service delivery by MDCT councillors in Harare Mnangagwa will get around 20% support in Harare while J.T.R. Mujuru gets around 30%. Elton Mangoma won't dominate in any province but he will get reasonable support here and there. The province he is likely to get more support than any other province is Manicaland," he said."Finally, the first round of elections is likely to give us the following results; People's Rainbow Coalition-PRC led by J.T.R. Mujuru 35%, MDC Alliance led by M.R. Tsvangirai 31%, Zanu PF led by. Mnangagwa 30% and Coalition of Democrats-CODE led by E. Mangoma 4%. Therefore the chances for a rerun are high."He said if Coalition of Democrats led by Elton Mangoma joins PRC as expected by many people it will increase the support base of PRC to 39%. CODE is likely to join PRC because PRC is inclusive and tolerant as compared to MDC Alliance."The two ideal alliances/coalitions is PRC and CODE because even their names reflects inclusivity but PRC and MDC Alliance cannot join CODE because the support base of CODE is very low as compared to PRC and MDC Alliance. Another possibility is that later on MDC Alliance will swallow it's pride and joins PRC as expected by few people, that is if MDCT manages to deal with succession issue as soon as possible. At the end of the day if MDC Alliance and CODE joins PRC the election result will be as follows; PRC-J.T.R. Mujuru 70% ZANU PF- E.D. Mnangagwa 30%," he said.