ZimRights scales up BVR mobilisation
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) has lined up a number of community engagement activities to urge people to register as voter ahead of the 2018 elections.
On Friday, January 19, ZimRights in collaboration with the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (ZESN) supported by the European Union (EU) will carry out more roadshows.
ZimRights said with support from different partners, the organisation has already carried out roadshows during the first week of the mop up registration exercise being conducted by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec).
"The roadshows covered areas in Harare such as Kuwadzana, Dzivarasekwa, and Budiriro, Glenview, Glenorah, and Highfields, Mufakose and Kambuzuma. In Murehwa in Mashonaland East, the roadshow will begin at Council Grounds at 10 am, moving to Rukungwe Primary School at 12 pm and Zaranyika Primary School at 1 pm," said ZimRights.
"To attract more people, apart from those mobilised by ZimRights BVR mobilisers, the event will be backed by entertainment from the dance group, Wasu Dacoda. One the same day in Karoi town, Mashonaland West, ZimRights will host similar shows at N. Richards at 10 am, Madiro Shopping Centre at 12 pm, Chikangwe Shopping Centre at 1.30 pm and Kupeta Shops at 2.30 pm. At Nyamande Shopping Centre in Gutu in Masvingo province, the voter mobilisation roadshow will start at 11 am, supported by popular artist Alchemy Tha Big Dog."
ZimRights said being held under the motto #10x10 Tese kunovhota/Sonke siyevota, the roadshows are meant to encourage Zimbabweans who have not registered to take advantage of the BVR mop-up exercise across the country.
ZimRights is also backing the community outreaches with a social media campaign.
Source - Byo24News