Mnangagwa's administration rapped over selective application of law against G40

by Stephen Jakes
2 hrs ago | Views
MDC official Discent Collins Bajila has rapped President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration over what he called selective application of the law, which has seen most of the members of the G40 which challenged Mnangagwa's ascendance to the helm being arrested.

Several members of the G40 among them Ignatias Chombo, Kudzanayi Chipanga, Walter Mzembi, Paul Chimedza, Makhosini Hlongwane, among others have been arrested on charges of corruption and money laundering.

Bajila said the selective charging of corrupt G40 people leaving corrupt Lacostes, the selective retirement of pro-Mugabe aged civil servants leaving EDiots read together with flooding the ranks of the Executive , the army and the party with people from Masvingo and Midlands in a fashion disproportionate to other parts of the country, is the surest way of creating a hybrid of DRC and Somalia.

"They spent a lot of time looting and plundering in DRC but learnt zilch about the governance challenges of that country. Kabila is an overrated Governor of Kinshasa. He has little control in the rest of the DRC. Unless these EDiots abandon their selectivism, in no time victimhood will become a basis of convergence and they will be left with little or no control outside Masvingo and Midlands," he said.

"Once we are readmitted into Commonwealth and 21 farms are in the hands of the British and supplying them food and flowers, we can then kill each other and even have slave trade companies registered on the stock market. The world will see no evil and hear no evil. This is the brewing of turmoil. It must be stopped."




Source - Byo24News

