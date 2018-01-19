Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Vendors give govt 48-hour ultimatum to create jobs

by Staff Reporter
41 mins ago | Views
Vendors have given government a 48-hour ultimatum to create jobs for them so that they are able to leave the streets. The ultimatum comes barely a day after government also gave the vendors the same order to leave the streets or face military action.

The association of the street vendors was yesterday busy mobilising its members to launch a counter offensive to government's threats of military force against them.

The vendors said they were angered by the pronouncement by Local Government minister July Moyo that government would use the military to eject them from the streets and vowed to resist whatever force government would employ.

Outspoken National Vendors Union of Zimbabwe leader Sten Zvorwadza said vendors were in the streets not by choice and would only leave the streets if government provided them with the jobs it promised.

"The attempt by the government to deploy security forces to fight unarmed street vendors is not only reckless, but is tantamount to planting genocide against the needy and the poor," Zvorwadza said.

"What government needs to understand is that they created the so-called illegal traders and for the government to act brutally would be unfair".

Zvorwadza said the government was talking about turning around the economy but was chasing the vendors from the streets when they had been the bedrock of the economy.

He said vendors should be given a 100-day plan to work on their future instead of being given a 48-hour ultimatum by the same people who had created them.

"We are disturbed the government makes such an announcement without consulting the traders who are affected," he said. "If this government is a military state, it is prudent for the government to make it clear so that Zimbabweans can run away for dear life.

"The pronouncement by government to declare war on informal traders who are sustaining this economy is not democratic," Zvorwadza said. President Emmerson Mnangagwa has promised to create jobs through resuscitation of industry, but the economic situation remains dire more than 50 days after he assumed office with a myriad of promises.

Zvorwadza said if the new government provided them with jobs, they would gladly leave the streets.

"So we are also giving them a 48-hour ultimatum; our jobs in 48 hours and we forget about all this and focus on our new jobs," he said.

Leader of the Vendors Initiative for Social Economic Transformation Samuel Wadzai said they would not move and were quite ready to stand up for their rights.

"Is it really necessary to use force? But let it be known we are going to resist if indeed they go through with it," Wadzai said.

He also said they would meet with the mayor Bernard Manyenyeni, who they allege to have distanced himself from the announcement.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - The Standard
More on: #Vendors, #Soldier, #Jobs

Comments

Vw passat 1.8 fuel pump

Vw passat 1.8 cv

turbo chargers

Dj dama p.a system for hire for any invents

House to buy

Mazda bongo truck ,2.2l diesel engine.mint condition

Vw lt 35 / sprinter oil pump


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Thomas Mapfumo heads to Zimbabwe

18 secs ago | 0 Views

Tsvangirai captured?

50 secs ago | 1 Views

MPs to get cars for free

1 min ago | 2 Views

Grace Mugabe's fancy vehicles in freak accident?

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa runs the rule on Cabinet

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Mnangagwa takes Zimbabwe economic gospel to Davos

4 mins ago | 3 Views

'Fake prophecies' haunts Makandiwa

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Majaivana unlikely to visit Zimbabwe anytime soon

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Who should be afraid of elections MDC-T or Zanu-PF?

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa embarks on a charm offensive

6 mins ago | 3 Views

'Postponement of polls out of the question'

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa plans economic revival

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa fails to 'coup' cash crisis

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Bosso Electoral Committee begins verification of nominees

9 mins ago | 2 Views

Bulawayo residents threaten to sue town clerk

10 mins ago | 14 Views

Mohadi speaks reconciliation

10 mins ago | 30 Views

Female fraudster poses as Zimra official

11 mins ago | 23 Views

Ex-cop jailed for impersonation

11 mins ago | 16 Views

'Bond notes removal will stabilise prices'

12 mins ago | 30 Views

'Mudzingwa, Munawa not spent forces'

13 mins ago | 15 Views

Police saga exposes Mnangagwa, Chiwenga rift

35 mins ago | 788 Views

Mnangagwa faces internal revolt over polls

44 mins ago | 393 Views

'Operation restore Bosso legacy'

51 mins ago | 127 Views

Chiyangwa's fight for life

55 mins ago | 531 Views

Criminal law must deal seriously with gender based violence - Lawyer

58 mins ago | 32 Views

Mnangagwa's administration rapped over selective application of law against G40

2 hrs ago | 436 Views

Mnangagwa's final letter to Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 2322 Views

ZimRights scales up BVR mobilisation

3 hrs ago | 144 Views

Setting the record straight on the political future of Mthwakazi

3 hrs ago | 383 Views

G40 will rally for Mujuru during elections - philosopher

3 hrs ago | 552 Views

‎Mnangagwa why not ask the victims of Gukurahundi genocide if you are genuine?

3 hrs ago | 505 Views

Zanu PF strongholds have already rigged elections - analyst

3 hrs ago | 749 Views

Sex worker on the run after stabbing a client

3 hrs ago | 917 Views

Mnangagwa sticks to his word, urges diaspora to register to vote

4 hrs ago | 788 Views

SA construction firm eyes Matabeleland venture

4 hrs ago | 915 Views

Is Jah Prayzah strangling his own baby?

4 hrs ago | 2333 Views

Mnangagwa takes Zim pitch to the world

4 hrs ago | 553 Views

Zanu PF G40 anti-corruption goes into overdrive - ours is political, anti-vote rigging overdrive

4 hrs ago | 625 Views

Mugabe wanted Mnangagwa assassination to look like suicide

14 hrs ago | 12845 Views

Britain's female prime ministers sensible, says Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 3417 Views

Sex workers bash peeping Tom

15 hrs ago | 4996 Views

Consumers raise concern over high levels of Service Charge

16 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Bushiri arrest story an internet hoax

17 hrs ago | 2094 Views

Zimbabweans urged to rally behind Mnangagwa's 'coup' govt

18 hrs ago | 2397 Views

Former Zimbabwe expert appointed SABC COO - reports

18 hrs ago | 5778 Views

How to 'unsend' an accidental WhatsApp message

18 hrs ago | 5727 Views

Dabengwa named in new Eskom board

19 hrs ago | 4774 Views

Grace Mugabe's 3 supercars crash in Botswana, badly damaged

19 hrs ago | 21148 Views

Gutu threatening to derail MDC Alliance

20 hrs ago | 1509 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days