'Postponement of polls out of the question'

by Staff reporter
19 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's harmonised elections will be conducted between 23 July and 22 August, 2018 in keeping with the Constitution, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi has said.

This clarification follows a claim by some opposition figures and former Higher and Tertiary Education Minister Professor Jonathan Moyo that President Mnangagwa wanted to postpone elections by three years.

Minister Ziyambi told our Harare Bureau that these dates tally with time frames provided for in the Constitution, and the polls will not be postponed.

"The Constitution says elections should be held 30 days before expiration of Parliament which runs from the day the President was sworn into office, that is, 22 August 2013. This means elections will not be held later than 22 August 2018; so the issue of postponing polls by three years is out of question."

Minister Ziyambi said Government has no appetite to violate the supreme law.

Source - zimpapers

Comments

