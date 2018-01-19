Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Grace Mugabe's fancy vehicles in freak accident?

by Staff reporter
12 hrs ago | Views
Former first lady Grace Mugabe's once invincible status has waned.This is after her son Russell and his associates were given a torrid time in their bid to enter Botswana with their three fancy cars - one believed to belong to Grace - en route to South Africa.

There were suggestions, including Gokwe Nembudziya Member of Parliament Justice Mayor Wadyajena, that the former first lady had signed an affidavit pleading for safe passage of her vehicles.

This could not be independently verified at the time of going to print.

However, a leading newspaper in Botswana, MMEGi, reported that customs officials at Plumtree Border on Friday searched the vehicles and questioned Grace's son Russell and his companions.

It would get worse for Grace's team after the vehicles were allegedly involved in a freak accident just a few kilometres inside Botswana.

"Three super cars believed to be belonging to Grace Mugabe have had a freak accident near Artesia on the A1 road around 10pm today. All the cars, Rolls Royce, Range Rover & Porsche, which were this morning reportedly battling with customs to enter Botswana from Zimbabwe en-route to South Africa, are badly damaged but the drivers escaped unscathed," MMEGi reported.

The incident comes as the empire of wife of former president Robert Mugabe has been on a downward trajectory.

Grace had hoped to build a massive empire in the Mazowe area, but that utopian dream was shattered by the strong winds of change that swept across the country's political landscape in November.

At the pinnacle of her referral power, the former first lady grabbed prime land in Mashonaland Central, including prolific citrus fields that produced some of the finest oranges for export.

She also built an exclusive school, an orphanage that drew attention to her philanthropic work.

When MPs forced Mugabe out on November 21 after they began impeachment proceedings against him, Chinese contractors were on the middle of extending Grace's private school.

All these projects are now in limbo because well-wishers, who played a significant part in their construction, have switched off the taps.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews

Comments

4 bedroomed house to rent

Miss valentine 2018

Vw passat 1.8 fuel pump

On sale is shop display

Range rover on sale

Sliding doors on sale

turbo chargers

Pajero on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mutare airport on the cards

5 hrs ago | 829 Views

POTRAZ opens up

5 hrs ago | 1264 Views

Four family members mauled by a lone hyena

5 hrs ago | 2111 Views

Illegal settlers chop down 5000 mango trees

6 hrs ago | 2590 Views

Christian rape epidemic

6 hrs ago | 1246 Views

Vigil mourns Roy Bennett 'Pachedu'

7 hrs ago | 1200 Views

Mnangagwa refuses to account for Gukurahundi genocide as an individual

7 hrs ago | 3327 Views

Zipra veterans gather before approaching Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 4633 Views

Thomas Mapfumo heads to Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 3188 Views

Tsvangirai captured?

12 hrs ago | 4457 Views

MPs to get cars for free

12 hrs ago | 2309 Views

Mnangagwa runs the rule on Cabinet

12 hrs ago | 2056 Views

Mnangagwa takes Zimbabwe economic gospel to Davos

12 hrs ago | 854 Views

'Fake prophecies' haunts Makandiwa

12 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Majaivana unlikely to visit Zimbabwe anytime soon

12 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Who should be afraid of elections MDC-T or Zanu-PF?

12 hrs ago | 462 Views

Mnangagwa embarks on a charm offensive

12 hrs ago | 329 Views

'Postponement of polls out of the question'

12 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mnangagwa plans economic revival

12 hrs ago | 278 Views

Mnangagwa fails to 'coup' cash crisis

12 hrs ago | 544 Views

Bosso Electoral Committee begins verification of nominees

12 hrs ago | 114 Views

Bulawayo residents threaten to sue town clerk

12 hrs ago | 419 Views

Mohadi speaks reconciliation

12 hrs ago | 450 Views

Female fraudster poses as Zimra official

12 hrs ago | 489 Views

Ex-cop jailed for impersonation

12 hrs ago | 442 Views

'Bond notes removal will stabilise prices'

12 hrs ago | 966 Views

'Mudzingwa, Munawa not spent forces'

12 hrs ago | 347 Views

Police saga exposes Mnangagwa, Chiwenga rift

13 hrs ago | 4625 Views

Vendors give govt 48-hour ultimatum to create jobs

13 hrs ago | 738 Views

Mnangagwa faces internal revolt over polls

13 hrs ago | 1453 Views

'Operation restore Bosso legacy'

13 hrs ago | 332 Views

Chiyangwa's fight for life

13 hrs ago | 2032 Views

Criminal law must deal seriously with gender based violence - Lawyer

13 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa's administration rapped over selective application of law against G40

14 hrs ago | 771 Views

Mnangagwa's final letter to Mugabe

14 hrs ago | 7786 Views

ZimRights scales up BVR mobilisation

15 hrs ago | 190 Views

Setting the record straight on the political future of Mthwakazi

15 hrs ago | 590 Views

G40 will rally for Mujuru during elections - philosopher

15 hrs ago | 836 Views

‎Mnangagwa why not ask the victims of Gukurahundi genocide if you are genuine?

15 hrs ago | 966 Views

Zanu PF strongholds have already rigged elections - analyst

15 hrs ago | 947 Views

Sex worker on the run after stabbing a client

15 hrs ago | 1846 Views

Mnangagwa sticks to his word, urges diaspora to register to vote

16 hrs ago | 1068 Views

SA construction firm eyes Matabeleland venture

16 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Is Jah Prayzah strangling his own baby?

16 hrs ago | 6461 Views

Mnangagwa takes Zim pitch to the world

16 hrs ago | 836 Views

Zanu PF G40 anti-corruption goes into overdrive - ours is political, anti-vote rigging overdrive

16 hrs ago | 768 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days