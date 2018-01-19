Zipra veterans gather before approaching Mnangagwa

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

BULAWAYO - The Zipra veterans conducted a meeting today in which they discussed on issues affecting them, which have remained unsolved after 37 years of independence.The war vets were mapping and formulating an agenda to take to president Emmerson Mnangagwa to register their concerns of issues affecting them.Among issues raised were properties taken by Zanu PF, welfare of members, un-vetted members, declassification of information concerning Gukurahundi among others.They want Mnangagwa to resolve their issues and consider their plight.