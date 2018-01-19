Mnangagwa refuses to account for Gukurahundi genocide as an individual

News / National

by Staff Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said that he will not account for the Gukurahundi Massacres as an individual as former president Robert Mugabe and Former Vice-President Joshua Nkomo had pronounced themselves on behalf of the government of the day. Mnangagwa revealed this in an Interview with Alec Russell of the Financial Times.When asked if he would consider making an apology for what happened in Matabeleland in the early 1980s, Mnangagwa said:"Not as an individual. Though the incidents, the commission or omission of that period by the government of the day, of that period, both are to the Former Vice-President, Joshua Nkomo, and the former president, Mugabe, they have pronounced themselves on behalf of the administration of the day, that it was a moment of madness. And as a result of that position we all came together, all sides came together, and agreed on the Unity Accord, and put this thing behind us. And any individual complaints or need for assistance can be treated that way. So that it can be attended to like any other citizen in the country. That will be done."