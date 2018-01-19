Illegal settlers chop down 5000 mango trees

News / National

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa

Two Guruve lands officers are in hot soup after appearing before Guruve magistrate Artwel Sanyatwe on Thursday for abuse of office as they allegedly solicited for bribes from illegal settlers before settling them on a complainant's plot.The duo Benias Maziofa chief lands officer Guruve and Saul Nyamukowa pleaded not guilty to the charge and were remanded to 30 January 2018 on $50 bail.According to state papers the duo settled four families at plot number 44 Vivekekia belonging to Patricia Chinjaulo (42) in Mashonaland Central province.The four are Anorld Mazarura, Patricia Tevera, Shingirai Bunjira and Prosper Muzarabani who were evicted from the plot on 12 December 2016 after chopping down 4900 mango trees valued at $10 900.The four implicated the lands officers after they were evicted saying, they paid bribes for them to be settled on Chinjaulo's plot, prompting the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) to intervene leading to the pair's arrest .Public prosecutor Albert Mazhindu represented the state.Meanwhile, one of the four Anorld Mazarura came with an offer letter from Bindura ordering him to settle on Chinjaulo's plot.