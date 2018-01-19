Four family members mauled by a lone hyena

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A lone hyena allegedly attacked a Guruve family in Bakasa communal lands and left four people battling for life last night, Bulawayo24.com heard.According to a reliable source the hyena mauled four people two of them are in critical condition at Parirenyatwa while the other two are admitted at Guruve hospital."A rogue hyena in Bakasa has left four people seriously injured; two of the injured have been ferried to Parirenyatwa while the other two are admitted at Guruve hospital," revealed the source.It is alleged the hyena charged on one person and ended up attacking the three after they tried to restrain it from it's prey.In a related case Mbire district legislator Douglas Karoro confirmed that lions are on feasting spree as they savaged seventy goats and two people so far."I can confirm that lions are causing havoc in Mbire district, last week two people were eaten while seventy goats were also savaged by the king of the jungles," confirmed Karoro.Meanwhile, the legislator is imploring the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife to take prevention measures in the area and educate people in order to save life.