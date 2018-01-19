Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mutare airport on the cards

by Staff Reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Mutare City Council could soon have an airport in a move expected to see Manicaland Province's tourist attractions gaining popularity due to increased accessibility.

Despite having a number of tourist attractions such as the Mutarazi Falls, Nyanga and Vumba mountains, access to the Eastern Highlands has been affected as a result of not having an airport.

This has left many tourists opting for resort areas such as Victoria Falls.

Mutare Airport Committee Chairman, Mr Joseph Sanhanga said they have set their sights on the Grand Reef Airport, used by the military for the project's take off.

At a time the government is looking at quick wins in various sectors of the economy, the airport project has been seen as one which can be pursued urgently, with the fruits of the venture expected to have positive ripple effects on the province.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) has also identified a site near Mutare to locate an airport where larger commercial planes can land.

Globally, airports have been found to play a key role in increasing inbound tourists.

Around two and a half million arrivals are expected in Zimbabwe this year.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

4 bedroomed house to rent

Miss valentine 2018

Vw passat 1.8 fuel pump

On sale is shop display

Range rover on sale

Sliding doors on sale

turbo chargers

Pajero on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

POTRAZ opens up

5 hrs ago | 1264 Views

Four family members mauled by a lone hyena

5 hrs ago | 2112 Views

Illegal settlers chop down 5000 mango trees

6 hrs ago | 2590 Views

Christian rape epidemic

6 hrs ago | 1246 Views

Vigil mourns Roy Bennett 'Pachedu'

7 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Mnangagwa refuses to account for Gukurahundi genocide as an individual

7 hrs ago | 3327 Views

Zipra veterans gather before approaching Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 4633 Views

Thomas Mapfumo heads to Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 3188 Views

Tsvangirai captured?

12 hrs ago | 4457 Views

MPs to get cars for free

12 hrs ago | 2309 Views

Grace Mugabe's fancy vehicles in freak accident?

12 hrs ago | 3180 Views

Mnangagwa runs the rule on Cabinet

12 hrs ago | 2057 Views

Mnangagwa takes Zimbabwe economic gospel to Davos

12 hrs ago | 854 Views

'Fake prophecies' haunts Makandiwa

12 hrs ago | 1083 Views

Majaivana unlikely to visit Zimbabwe anytime soon

12 hrs ago | 1124 Views

Who should be afraid of elections MDC-T or Zanu-PF?

12 hrs ago | 462 Views

Mnangagwa embarks on a charm offensive

12 hrs ago | 329 Views

'Postponement of polls out of the question'

12 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mnangagwa plans economic revival

12 hrs ago | 278 Views

Mnangagwa fails to 'coup' cash crisis

12 hrs ago | 544 Views

Bosso Electoral Committee begins verification of nominees

12 hrs ago | 114 Views

Bulawayo residents threaten to sue town clerk

12 hrs ago | 419 Views

Mohadi speaks reconciliation

12 hrs ago | 450 Views

Female fraudster poses as Zimra official

12 hrs ago | 489 Views

Ex-cop jailed for impersonation

12 hrs ago | 442 Views

'Bond notes removal will stabilise prices'

12 hrs ago | 967 Views

'Mudzingwa, Munawa not spent forces'

12 hrs ago | 347 Views

Police saga exposes Mnangagwa, Chiwenga rift

13 hrs ago | 4625 Views

Vendors give govt 48-hour ultimatum to create jobs

13 hrs ago | 738 Views

Mnangagwa faces internal revolt over polls

13 hrs ago | 1453 Views

'Operation restore Bosso legacy'

13 hrs ago | 332 Views

Chiyangwa's fight for life

13 hrs ago | 2032 Views

Criminal law must deal seriously with gender based violence - Lawyer

13 hrs ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa's administration rapped over selective application of law against G40

14 hrs ago | 771 Views

Mnangagwa's final letter to Mugabe

14 hrs ago | 7786 Views

ZimRights scales up BVR mobilisation

15 hrs ago | 190 Views

Setting the record straight on the political future of Mthwakazi

15 hrs ago | 590 Views

G40 will rally for Mujuru during elections - philosopher

15 hrs ago | 836 Views

‎Mnangagwa why not ask the victims of Gukurahundi genocide if you are genuine?

15 hrs ago | 966 Views

Zanu PF strongholds have already rigged elections - analyst

15 hrs ago | 947 Views

Sex worker on the run after stabbing a client

15 hrs ago | 1846 Views

Mnangagwa sticks to his word, urges diaspora to register to vote

16 hrs ago | 1068 Views

SA construction firm eyes Matabeleland venture

16 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Is Jah Prayzah strangling his own baby?

16 hrs ago | 6463 Views

Mnangagwa takes Zim pitch to the world

16 hrs ago | 836 Views

Zanu PF G40 anti-corruption goes into overdrive - ours is political, anti-vote rigging overdrive

16 hrs ago | 768 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days