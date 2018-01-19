Mutare airport on the cards

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Mutare City Council could soon have an airport in a move expected to see Manicaland Province's tourist attractions gaining popularity due to increased accessibility.Despite having a number of tourist attractions such as the Mutarazi Falls, Nyanga and Vumba mountains, access to the Eastern Highlands has been affected as a result of not having an airport.This has left many tourists opting for resort areas such as Victoria Falls.Mutare Airport Committee Chairman, Mr Joseph Sanhanga said they have set their sights on the Grand Reef Airport, used by the military for the project's take off.At a time the government is looking at quick wins in various sectors of the economy, the airport project has been seen as one which can be pursued urgently, with the fruits of the venture expected to have positive ripple effects on the province.The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe (CAAZ) has also identified a site near Mutare to locate an airport where larger commercial planes can land.Globally, airports have been found to play a key role in increasing inbound tourists.Around two and a half million arrivals are expected in Zimbabwe this year.