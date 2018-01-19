Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt invites 2018-19 scholarship applications

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT is inviting applications from students willing to pursue Graduate, Post Graduate and PhD courses under the Presidential Scholarships Programme for the 2018/19 academic year. The Minister of State for Government Scholarships in the Office of the President and Cabinet Dr Christopher Mushohwe made the announcement in a statement to The Herald on Friday last week.

The scholarships will be offered under the Africa Scholarship Scheme by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR). "The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) has offered scholarships to Zimbabwe under the Africa Scholarship Scheme for the academic year 2018-2019," he said.

"The scholarships are for Graduate, Post Graduate and PhD courses. However, they do not include Medical, Paramedical (Nursing/ Physiotherapy/Anaesthesia) and Fashion courses." Dr Mushohwe said eligible applicants would register directly on http://a2ascholarships.iccr.gov.in and submit the applications online. The last date of submission of the online applications is February 10, 2018, after which no applications would be considered.

Dr Mushohwe said instructions for applicants, financial terms and conditions of the scholarships were available online. He said the scholarships included living allowance, allowance for rent, contingent grant and return economy class fare to the nearest international airport and train fare to the place of study in India. Dr Mushohwe advised prospective students to conduct a thorough research on the specific admission criteria laid down by the various universities for each subject.

"The students may refer to Universities Handbook or the Universities Grants Commission's website www.ugc.ac.in, http://www.ugc.ac.in or the concerned institute's website for eligibility criteria," he said.

"An important point to note is that the ICCR provides scholarships only for courses in Central or State Government Universities which have been approved by University Grants Commission. The list of universities where ICCR scholars are usually studying is available on the ICCR website http://iccr.gov.in/content/Africa-scholarships."

Dr Mushohwe said applicants for a Bachelor of Engineering (B.E)/Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech) courses should have obtained a pass grade in physics, chemistry and mathematics at A-level, which is mandatory for engineering courses. "Further, students pursuing science courses will be expected to meet all costs of laboratory chemicals and other related incidental charges," he said.

"Successful applicants will be required to stay in hostels provided by the institutions, thus when selecting universities or institutes the students must ensure that there are available hostel facilities."

Dr Mushohwe also released details on scholarship programmes offered by Vlir-ous in Flanders (Belgium).

The programmes are Master of Human Settlements; Master of Development Evaluation and Management; Master of Globalisation and Development; Master of Science in Food Technology; Master of Aquaculture (IMAQUA); Master of Cultures and Development Studies; Master of Epidemiology; Master of Agro-and-Environmental Nematology and Master of Rural Development.

Other programmes on offer are Master of Statistics; Master of Water Resources Engineering; Master of Sustainable Territorial Development; Master of Transportation Sciences; Master of Science in Marine and Lacustrine Science and Management (Oceans and Lakes); Sustainable Development and Human Rights Law (SUSTLAW); and I-EBQ (International training on Epidemiology, Biostatistics and Qualitative research methods).

Dr Mushohwe said the Belgian institution offered eligible training programmes for 2018, which included Evidence-based decision making in food safety; modern breeding techniques of maize; and International Module for Spatial Development Planning.

He said all responses should be directed to www.vliruos.be/scholarships, http://www.vliruos.be/scholarships.

The programme officer, Ragna Frans, would also be contacted on ragna.frans@vlirous.be or ragna.frans@vlirous.be

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Scholarship, #Govt, #2018

Comments

House to buy

8 tonne truck for hire available b

Range rover on sale

turbo chargers

Dixon battery on sale

4 plate stove on sale

On sale are rolex watches

Dunlop tyres on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Help Orphans live better lives…

23 mins ago | 25 Views

Former President not missed at all

1 hr ago | 709 Views

Mr Ugly sues Apama over prizes

2 hrs ago | 456 Views

Investment policy must be reviewed

2 hrs ago | 239 Views

Discord hits MDC Alliance

2 hrs ago | 684 Views

Confusion in ailing Tsvangiri's party over his lieutenants' roles

2 hrs ago | 610 Views

Tsvangarai aide tells Welshman Ncube to 'shut up, mind his own business'

2 hrs ago | 1655 Views

Grace Mugabe had gone mad, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 3048 Views

Call for Mnangagwa to be president to white farmer & vendor too

4 hrs ago | 1622 Views

She turned him down free touristic, free boarding in Germany: NUST Professor insults her hard!

4 hrs ago | 2375 Views

MDC Alliance extends olive branch to Mujuru, Mangoma

4 hrs ago | 1128 Views

'Auxillia Mnangagwa must not compete with president'

5 hrs ago | 2401 Views

Youth meet Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 703 Views

'Bennett will be remembered for looting diamonds'

5 hrs ago | 2538 Views

PHOTOS: MDC-T acting President Mudzuri observes BVR process in Goromonzi

5 hrs ago | 743 Views

Female 'rapists' resurface

5 hrs ago | 1424 Views

White farmers fight eviction

5 hrs ago | 974 Views

Mnangagwa faces internal revolt over polls

5 hrs ago | 1070 Views

White farmer in bid to get back farm

5 hrs ago | 615 Views

Gukurahundi diaries of ucuku olwenziwa ngopasi

5 hrs ago | 822 Views

Khupe, Mudzuri and Chamisa - who will take the MDC-T presidency?

5 hrs ago | 290 Views

Majaivana for SA debut show

5 hrs ago | 383 Views

Claims and counter claims to power in MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Ex-Warriors star 'held at gunpoint’

5 hrs ago | 934 Views

Chamisa tears into Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Ministries, govt departments face eviction

5 hrs ago | 416 Views

Gukurahundi can not be wished away - Chief Ndiweni

5 hrs ago | 417 Views

Major shake-up looming in CIO

5 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Remember coup that was not a coup, now bribe that is not a bribe next is rigged 'free elections'

5 hrs ago | 390 Views

After bribing the Chiefs, Mnangagwa bribes Tsvangirai - proof promise of free elections is hot air

5 hrs ago | 784 Views

No to ruthless eviction of illegal traders from the streets - NPP

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

G40 members defect to Mujuru

7 hrs ago | 2066 Views

Mzembi 'to remain loyal to Zanu-PF despite expulsion'

7 hrs ago | 669 Views

No to rushed polls, Mnangagwa told

7 hrs ago | 1717 Views

Zanu-PF to select new regalia design ahead of elections

7 hrs ago | 628 Views

ZSE stocks continue to fall unabated

7 hrs ago | 293 Views

'No more G40 purges'

7 hrs ago | 542 Views

Licence plates fees to be cut by half

7 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Zanu-PF to hold provincial elections

7 hrs ago | 185 Views

Ndebele king sends envoy to Zulu king

7 hrs ago | 632 Views

Man drags 'thieving' prostitute to court

7 hrs ago | 421 Views

'140% rise in market capitalisation fuels inflation growth'

7 hrs ago | 162 Views

Mnangagwa leads high-powered delegation to Davos

7 hrs ago | 691 Views

Kwese TV cancels ties with Dr Dish, impasse heading for courts

7 hrs ago | 512 Views

ZITF foreign interest increases

7 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zesa imports 11 000 faulty meters

7 hrs ago | 274 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'super fit'

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Chiefs unapologetic about cars, says Charumbira

7 hrs ago | 429 Views

Women break into house, stay for 6 months

7 hrs ago | 624 Views

'Shoot to kill,' says Mnangagwa ally

7 hrs ago | 617 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days