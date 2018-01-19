Zanu-PF youths plot demo against council official

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF Harare provincial youth leader, Godwin Gomwe, has reportedly mobilised party members to storm Local Government minister July Moyo's offices today to force him to intervene and fire council's housing director, Admore Nhekairo, over illegal land deals.Ruling party sources told NewsDay that the demonstration, which was initially planned for last Friday, would take place today."Gomwe is mobilising youth from the province to demonstrate and petition minister Moyo to intervene in the running of affairs in the Harare City Council and fire Nhekairo," a source close to the Zanu-PF youth chair said.Nhekairo has already appeared in court following his recent arrest by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission on similar allegations arising from his stint at Marondera Municipality.Although Gomwe yesterday denied reports that he was leading the planned demonstrations, Zanu-PF insiders insisted that the youth leader had also enlisted the support of the MDC-T-linked lobby group, Residents' Forum, to have Nhekairo replaced by Matthew Marara, who once served as council's acting housing director."I am not a council official. I don't work for Local Government and I don't sit in council chambers to decide Nhekairo's fate.It is not true that I am organising a demonstration against him," Gomwe said yesterday.NewsDay is in possession of an audio recording where Gomwe was secretly recorded plotting Nhekairo's expulsion.Gomwe could neither confirm nor deny the audio, saying he has a right to comment to issues like any citizen."If I hear people saying things that someone has done, it doesn't mean because I am a member of Zanu-PF I should not comment."In the audio recording, Gomwe accused Nhekairo of being corrupt."Marara will be back at his work. He excelled during the interviews for the job, but was sidelined because Ankyroid is linked to (former Local Government minister Saviour) Kasukuwere. Minister July Moyo is on a fact-finding mission and he (Nhekairo) will be arrested," Gomwe reportedly said.During his tenure as acting housing director, Marara was linked to various irregular land deals in Vainona, Eastlea and Sunningdale.