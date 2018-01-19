Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimra mistake costs Govt $20 million revenue

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT lost an estimated $20 million in revenue from commercial cargo entering the country through Beitbridge border post due to a collapse of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority's (zimra) Automated System for Customs Data, it has emerged. This was revealed by Finance and Economic Planning Deputy Minister Terrence Mukupe after a surprise visit to Beitbridge border post yesterday.

The Deputy Minister spent eight hours assessing operational procedures on commercial and private imports and exports. Deputy Minister Mukupe said the breakdown of Asycuda since December 18 last year, resulted in a total collapse of operational systems at Beitbridge.

"There is potential that we could have lost a lot of revenue and this is continuing due to the status quo. My own estimation is that we could have lost at least $20 million since the Asycuda system broke down. We will have to carry out a forensic audit because the amount might actually be higher than that," said Deputy Minister Mukupe.

He said zimra collects $30 million every month. He said the situation was worsened by the complacence of the zimra board. "The board members including their chairperson are fully aware of these challenges. They chose to be complacent and allowed a total collapse of the system," he said.

"My findings on what is obtaining at this border are that we are processing imports of commercial cargo for the local market based on the good faith of clearing agents and the clients. Under the current set-up, the clearing agents are handing their customs documents accompanied by an undertaking that they will honour their duties within 48 hours. That is when the Asycuda system is finally resuscitated and this is totally unacceptable. We are losing a lot of revenue daily as a result of such a set-up," he said.

Deputy Minister Mukupe said more revenue was lost on transit cargo where the Zimra manual acquittal system was also in shambles. He said in cases of the Removal in Transit (RIT), Zimra was solely relying on the goodwill of clients who decide to update them on the acquittal of transit cargo at various ports of exit. A lot of revenue is also being lost to transit fraud in situations where the clearance is based on the goodwill of the clients who voluntarily approach zimra and declare that goods have actually left the country without proper acquittals systems.

"We are very worried about this deplorable situation where zimra has adopted a business as usual approach in the midst of a crisis," he said.

He said Government was considering abandoning the Ascyuda World Plus system to enhance efficiency and the ease of doing business. "We need to benchmark it with what our neighbours in the region are using. In fact, all the border authorities share a common view that we consider adopting a new flawless system," said Mukupe.

He criticised Zimra board chairwoman Mrs Willia Bonyongwe for allegedly failing to give Beitbridge border post the attention it deserves. "I do not understand how someone fails to visit their biggest cash cow and make the right amends to operations," he said.

"This is the busiest economic hub for us as a Government and we cannot have people taking a business as usual approach. I will present my recommendations on the fate of the Zimra board to my boss (Minister Patrick Chinamasa), who will have the final say," said Deputy Minister Mukupe.

He said Government should urgently address infrastructure and human resource deficiencies at Beitbridge border post. He also commended the border authorities for working hard to facilitate trade under difficult circumstances.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Zimra, #Beitbridge, #Govt

Comments

Iphone6 on sale

On sale is vauxhall astra mini van

Sliding doors on sale

House to buy

Vw passat 1.8 cv

Tyre on sale

turbo chargers

Vw lt 35 / sprinter oil pump


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Help Orphans live better lives…

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Former President not missed at all

44 mins ago | 431 Views

Mr Ugly sues Apama over prizes

1 hr ago | 354 Views

Investment policy must be reviewed

1 hr ago | 185 Views

Discord hits MDC Alliance

2 hrs ago | 572 Views

Confusion in ailing Tsvangiri's party over his lieutenants' roles

2 hrs ago | 538 Views

Tsvangarai aide tells Welshman Ncube to 'shut up, mind his own business'

2 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Grace Mugabe had gone mad, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 2608 Views

Call for Mnangagwa to be president to white farmer & vendor too

4 hrs ago | 1562 Views

She turned him down free touristic, free boarding in Germany: NUST Professor insults her hard!

4 hrs ago | 2257 Views

MDC Alliance extends olive branch to Mujuru, Mangoma

4 hrs ago | 1098 Views

'Auxillia Mnangagwa must not compete with president'

4 hrs ago | 2288 Views

Youth meet Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 683 Views

'Bennett will be remembered for looting diamonds'

4 hrs ago | 2446 Views

PHOTOS: MDC-T acting President Mudzuri observes BVR process in Goromonzi

4 hrs ago | 723 Views

Female 'rapists' resurface

5 hrs ago | 1353 Views

White farmers fight eviction

5 hrs ago | 920 Views

Mnangagwa faces internal revolt over polls

5 hrs ago | 1037 Views

White farmer in bid to get back farm

5 hrs ago | 583 Views

Gukurahundi diaries of ucuku olwenziwa ngopasi

5 hrs ago | 786 Views

Khupe, Mudzuri and Chamisa - who will take the MDC-T presidency?

5 hrs ago | 278 Views

Majaivana for SA debut show

5 hrs ago | 360 Views

Claims and counter claims to power in MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 190 Views

Ex-Warriors star 'held at gunpoint’

5 hrs ago | 889 Views

Chamisa tears into Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1311 Views

Ministries, govt departments face eviction

5 hrs ago | 395 Views

Gukurahundi can not be wished away - Chief Ndiweni

5 hrs ago | 399 Views

Major shake-up looming in CIO

5 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Remember coup that was not a coup, now bribe that is not a bribe next is rigged 'free elections'

5 hrs ago | 379 Views

After bribing the Chiefs, Mnangagwa bribes Tsvangirai - proof promise of free elections is hot air

5 hrs ago | 759 Views

No to ruthless eviction of illegal traders from the streets - NPP

5 hrs ago | 160 Views

G40 members defect to Mujuru

6 hrs ago | 2015 Views

Mzembi 'to remain loyal to Zanu-PF despite expulsion'

6 hrs ago | 657 Views

No to rushed polls, Mnangagwa told

6 hrs ago | 1698 Views

Zanu-PF to select new regalia design ahead of elections

6 hrs ago | 617 Views

ZSE stocks continue to fall unabated

6 hrs ago | 292 Views

'No more G40 purges'

6 hrs ago | 533 Views

Licence plates fees to be cut by half

6 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Zanu-PF to hold provincial elections

6 hrs ago | 180 Views

Ndebele king sends envoy to Zulu king

6 hrs ago | 617 Views

Man drags 'thieving' prostitute to court

6 hrs ago | 412 Views

'140% rise in market capitalisation fuels inflation growth'

6 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mnangagwa leads high-powered delegation to Davos

6 hrs ago | 680 Views

Kwese TV cancels ties with Dr Dish, impasse heading for courts

6 hrs ago | 487 Views

ZITF foreign interest increases

6 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zesa imports 11 000 faulty meters

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'super fit'

6 hrs ago | 147 Views

Chiefs unapologetic about cars, says Charumbira

6 hrs ago | 418 Views

Women break into house, stay for 6 months

6 hrs ago | 608 Views

'Shoot to kill,' says Mnangagwa ally

6 hrs ago | 595 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days