Swedish investors jet in

TWO Swedish businessmen landed in Harare yesterday to assess investment opportunities. Mr Ulf Geogson of Wolfie Tough Holding AB and Mr Ake Hultqvist, who is the editor-in-chief and publisher of a tobacco magazine Tobak and Mer, said they were on a mission to start businesses."I am here to improve the relations between Zimbabwe and Sweden," said Mr Geogson."I am an international businessman for 40 years and I have been working for 40 years internationally. So, I have come here to see opportunities that are here. We want to see if we can buy something here, if we can invest and there are a lot of different things that we could do to improve the relations between the two countries in terms of investment."Mr Geogson pledged to encourage people from his homeland to invest in Zimbabwe. "I have been working mainly in textiles, chemicals and plastics, but I have contacts in many other fields," he said."Industrial textiles is my sector, but I also know a lot of people in Europe who can also come and invest." Mr Hultqvist said: "I am a publisher and editor-in-chief, have a tobacco magazine, so I will take a look at the tobacco sector."Zimbabwe has been the leading grower and production of tobacco worldwide." He said he was keen to meet and talk to Government officials and farmers. The two were met at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Shiloah Empowerment Trust founder Ms Stephanie Shiri, and the managing consultant for Global-PFFG Business Solutions Mr Pio Gotore.