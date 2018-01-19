Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ARDA to revive Kondozi Estates

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
THE Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA) will soon move in to revive Kondozi Estates, which is lying in a derelict state, ARDA board chairman, Mr Basil Nyabadza has said.

Addressing a meeting held in Mutare on Friday, Mr Nyabadza revealed that although he was not yet free to disclose their detailed plan of action, the paperwork for the programme was already in progress in a move that would see the once lucrative bastion of horticultural production roaring back to life.

"I really cannot give more details about the plan to revive Kondozi Estates at the moment, but the proprietor, Minister Chris Mushohwe approached us for ways on how we can boost production at the farm and work is already in progress to see to it that we move in," he said.

"It is one of our major targets. However, like I said, this is an issue between us and a client that we really cannot discuss with the Press." The meeting was attended by Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs, Monica Mutsvangwa, Agrillience investors and farmers. In an interview on the sidelines of the same meeting, Minister Mutsvangwa welcomed the plans to have production revived at Kondozi Estates.

"As we have heard from Mr Nyabadza, there are plans to revive Kondozi Estates and we are grateful for that," she said. "He is already working with the tenant at the place.

"The truth of the matter is that the revival of Kondozi Estates will not only benefit the farmer at the place or the families surrounding it, but the nation at large. That is certainly good news to us." Once a beacon of Zimbabwe's horticultural export industry, employing in excess of 5 000 people at its peak, the farm had been reduced to an unproductive, derelict piece of land due to years of underutilisation.

Barclays-Fincor, together with Zimbank-Syfrets and the African Banking Corporation, were then the chief investors in Kondozi, which had established lucrative export markets in South Africa and Europe. Kondozi Estates is located in Odzi, 32 kilometres west of Mutare off the Harare-Mutare Highway. The farm specialised in horticulture and earned the country considerable foreign currency in the past.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Kondozi, #ARDA, #Estate

Comments

House to buy

8 tonne truck for hire available b

Range rover on sale

turbo chargers

Dixon battery on sale

4 plate stove on sale

On sale are rolex watches

Dunlop tyres on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Help Orphans live better lives…

23 mins ago | 25 Views

Former President not missed at all

1 hr ago | 710 Views

Mr Ugly sues Apama over prizes

2 hrs ago | 457 Views

Investment policy must be reviewed

2 hrs ago | 240 Views

Discord hits MDC Alliance

2 hrs ago | 684 Views

Confusion in ailing Tsvangiri's party over his lieutenants' roles

2 hrs ago | 610 Views

Tsvangarai aide tells Welshman Ncube to 'shut up, mind his own business'

2 hrs ago | 1656 Views

Grace Mugabe had gone mad, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 3048 Views

Call for Mnangagwa to be president to white farmer & vendor too

4 hrs ago | 1622 Views

She turned him down free touristic, free boarding in Germany: NUST Professor insults her hard!

4 hrs ago | 2377 Views

MDC Alliance extends olive branch to Mujuru, Mangoma

4 hrs ago | 1128 Views

'Auxillia Mnangagwa must not compete with president'

5 hrs ago | 2401 Views

Youth meet Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 704 Views

'Bennett will be remembered for looting diamonds'

5 hrs ago | 2538 Views

PHOTOS: MDC-T acting President Mudzuri observes BVR process in Goromonzi

5 hrs ago | 743 Views

Female 'rapists' resurface

5 hrs ago | 1424 Views

White farmers fight eviction

5 hrs ago | 974 Views

Mnangagwa faces internal revolt over polls

5 hrs ago | 1071 Views

White farmer in bid to get back farm

5 hrs ago | 615 Views

Gukurahundi diaries of ucuku olwenziwa ngopasi

5 hrs ago | 822 Views

Khupe, Mudzuri and Chamisa - who will take the MDC-T presidency?

5 hrs ago | 290 Views

Majaivana for SA debut show

5 hrs ago | 383 Views

Claims and counter claims to power in MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Ex-Warriors star 'held at gunpoint’

5 hrs ago | 934 Views

Chamisa tears into Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Ministries, govt departments face eviction

5 hrs ago | 416 Views

Gukurahundi can not be wished away - Chief Ndiweni

5 hrs ago | 417 Views

Major shake-up looming in CIO

5 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Remember coup that was not a coup, now bribe that is not a bribe next is rigged 'free elections'

5 hrs ago | 390 Views

After bribing the Chiefs, Mnangagwa bribes Tsvangirai - proof promise of free elections is hot air

5 hrs ago | 784 Views

No to ruthless eviction of illegal traders from the streets - NPP

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

G40 members defect to Mujuru

7 hrs ago | 2067 Views

Mzembi 'to remain loyal to Zanu-PF despite expulsion'

7 hrs ago | 669 Views

No to rushed polls, Mnangagwa told

7 hrs ago | 1717 Views

Zanu-PF to select new regalia design ahead of elections

7 hrs ago | 628 Views

ZSE stocks continue to fall unabated

7 hrs ago | 293 Views

'No more G40 purges'

7 hrs ago | 542 Views

Licence plates fees to be cut by half

7 hrs ago | 1213 Views

Zanu-PF to hold provincial elections

7 hrs ago | 185 Views

Ndebele king sends envoy to Zulu king

7 hrs ago | 632 Views

Man drags 'thieving' prostitute to court

7 hrs ago | 421 Views

'140% rise in market capitalisation fuels inflation growth'

7 hrs ago | 162 Views

Mnangagwa leads high-powered delegation to Davos

7 hrs ago | 691 Views

Kwese TV cancels ties with Dr Dish, impasse heading for courts

7 hrs ago | 513 Views

ZITF foreign interest increases

7 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zesa imports 11 000 faulty meters

7 hrs ago | 274 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'super fit'

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Chiefs unapologetic about cars, says Charumbira

7 hrs ago | 429 Views

Women break into house, stay for 6 months

7 hrs ago | 624 Views

'Shoot to kill,' says Mnangagwa ally

7 hrs ago | 617 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days