Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso candidates out

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS' electoral committee will this afternoon announce names of successful candidates that will contest in the club's executive elections on February 4.

Eight candidates are vying for three positions of chairman, secretary-general and committee member submitted their papers by close of nominations on Saturday.

Colonel (Retired) Kenneth Mhlophe and Ernest Sibanda are battling for the chairman's position, while Nkululeko Ndlovu, Israel Moyo and Siphatho Ncube will slug it out for the secretary-general's post and Victoria Falls-based Silandulo Sam Sibanda, Peacot Hadebe and Wisdom Mabhena are eying the committee member's role.

Cosmas Sikhosana, the electoral committee's chairman, said the candidates' verification process will start at 10AM.

"We hope to be done with the verification process, which starts at 10AM, by midday. We received eight entries for all the three positions. Successful candidates will be announced after we are through with the verification process," said Sikhosana.

In the last elections held in 2015, Sibanda was barred from contesting for the chairmanship post against Peter Dube after serving a three-year suspension in 2010 for his part in missing funds from the sale of Obidiah Tarumbwa to Belgium side Cercle Brugge. There were also allegations that Sibanda misappropriated funds donated by the United Kingdom-based supporters.

How the electoral committee deals with Sibanda's issue will be key to the race. The big question is what has changed since 2015 when the club's electoral college barred Sibanda from contesting.

Sibanda's sympathisers will argue that their candidate has served his punishment and should be allowed to stand.

Having admitted misappropriating funds, Sibanda will be hoping that the electoral committee gives him the thumbs-up to contest.

Mhlophe met Harare and Filabusi chapters on Saturday and yesterday to sell his candidature.

Sibanda on the other hand took his campaign to Gwanda on Friday and yesterday reportedly held a meeting with Plumtree-based members.

Victoria Falls based Sam Sibanda, who is gunning for the committee member's position, was in Bulawayo on Saturday to submit his nomination forms accompanied by members of his chapter. The former chairman of First Division club Amagagasi also met Bulawayo-based Bosso members, canvasing for votes.

In an interview, Sam Sibanda said he is ready to serve Bosso as a committee member.

"My being based in Victoria Falls can't stop me from contesting for the committee member's position. I believe I can effectively serve the club in the committee member's capacity. I'll still attend the weekly meetings because when I was the chairman of Amagagasi I used to travel to Bulawayo almost every weekend and go back to Victoria Falls on Mondays, meaning I can still attend Highlanders' weekly meetings held on Mondays," he said.

"Another thing to note is that in as much as role of committee member has been associated with being a runner on match days, I believe contributing with ideas that can turn around the fortunes of the club is the main priority. The secretariat, tasked with implementation of day-to-day operations of the club, can oversee even match day proceedings. Remember the club now has a security officer, who can oversee the safety of the team and that of the stadium meaning that the committee member can only complement those efforts if need be.

"Highlanders yithimu yezwe lonke and I see no reason why as a Bosso member based in Victoria Falls I cannot compete and help the club. I'm availing myself to serve the club."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

To rent is 3 bedroom house

Range rover on sale

Home flowers on sale

Sliding doors on sale

For sale is vw golf

On sale are rolex watches

Chev cruise on sale

4 bedroomed house to rent


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Help Orphans live better lives…

20 mins ago | 15 Views

Former President not missed at all

60 mins ago | 661 Views

Mr Ugly sues Apama over prizes

1 hr ago | 443 Views

Investment policy must be reviewed

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Discord hits MDC Alliance

2 hrs ago | 659 Views

Confusion in ailing Tsvangiri's party over his lieutenants' roles

2 hrs ago | 598 Views

Tsvangarai aide tells Welshman Ncube to 'shut up, mind his own business'

2 hrs ago | 1614 Views

Grace Mugabe had gone mad, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 2985 Views

Call for Mnangagwa to be president to white farmer & vendor too

4 hrs ago | 1611 Views

She turned him down free touristic, free boarding in Germany: NUST Professor insults her hard!

4 hrs ago | 2349 Views

MDC Alliance extends olive branch to Mujuru, Mangoma

4 hrs ago | 1124 Views

'Auxillia Mnangagwa must not compete with president'

5 hrs ago | 2380 Views

Youth meet Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 701 Views

'Bennett will be remembered for looting diamonds'

5 hrs ago | 2523 Views

PHOTOS: MDC-T acting President Mudzuri observes BVR process in Goromonzi

5 hrs ago | 741 Views

Female 'rapists' resurface

5 hrs ago | 1413 Views

White farmers fight eviction

5 hrs ago | 964 Views

Mnangagwa faces internal revolt over polls

5 hrs ago | 1063 Views

White farmer in bid to get back farm

5 hrs ago | 610 Views

Gukurahundi diaries of ucuku olwenziwa ngopasi

5 hrs ago | 815 Views

Khupe, Mudzuri and Chamisa - who will take the MDC-T presidency?

5 hrs ago | 287 Views

Majaivana for SA debut show

5 hrs ago | 381 Views

Claims and counter claims to power in MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Ex-Warriors star 'held at gunpoint’

5 hrs ago | 922 Views

Chamisa tears into Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1360 Views

Ministries, govt departments face eviction

5 hrs ago | 414 Views

Gukurahundi can not be wished away - Chief Ndiweni

5 hrs ago | 415 Views

Major shake-up looming in CIO

5 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Remember coup that was not a coup, now bribe that is not a bribe next is rigged 'free elections'

5 hrs ago | 389 Views

After bribing the Chiefs, Mnangagwa bribes Tsvangirai - proof promise of free elections is hot air

5 hrs ago | 781 Views

No to ruthless eviction of illegal traders from the streets - NPP

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

G40 members defect to Mujuru

7 hrs ago | 2056 Views

Mzembi 'to remain loyal to Zanu-PF despite expulsion'

7 hrs ago | 666 Views

No to rushed polls, Mnangagwa told

7 hrs ago | 1715 Views

Zanu-PF to select new regalia design ahead of elections

7 hrs ago | 627 Views

ZSE stocks continue to fall unabated

7 hrs ago | 293 Views

'No more G40 purges'

7 hrs ago | 540 Views

Licence plates fees to be cut by half

7 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Zanu-PF to hold provincial elections

7 hrs ago | 183 Views

Ndebele king sends envoy to Zulu king

7 hrs ago | 630 Views

Man drags 'thieving' prostitute to court

7 hrs ago | 421 Views

'140% rise in market capitalisation fuels inflation growth'

7 hrs ago | 160 Views

Mnangagwa leads high-powered delegation to Davos

7 hrs ago | 690 Views

Kwese TV cancels ties with Dr Dish, impasse heading for courts

7 hrs ago | 507 Views

ZITF foreign interest increases

7 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zesa imports 11 000 faulty meters

7 hrs ago | 272 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'super fit'

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Chiefs unapologetic about cars, says Charumbira

7 hrs ago | 428 Views

Women break into house, stay for 6 months

7 hrs ago | 621 Views

'Shoot to kill,' says Mnangagwa ally

7 hrs ago | 615 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days