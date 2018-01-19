Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zesa imports 11 000 faulty meters

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
More than 11 000 prepaid meters imported by Zesa were faulty as it emerged that the power utility failed to send inspectors to certify the gadgets during the manufacturing stage before their shipment, an audit has revealed.

The audit said there was no evidence that Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company had used results of a pilot project conducted at a cost of $1,5 million.

It also emerged that the firm accepted a wrong consignment of meters destined for South Africa, a situation that inconvenienced customers and caused reputational damage to the power utility.

The anomalies are contained in a 2017 audit report prepared by Auditor General, Mrs Mildred Chiri on management of prepayment and smart metering project by the ZETDC.

It was also noted that the ZETDC diverted from project scope requiring replacement of all old conventional meters with prepaid and smart meters as it was now concentrating on new customers.

"Information on faulty meter statistics gathered from all regions indicated that the total number of prepaid meters deployed was 502 858 and at the time of audit on May 20 2016 the failed meter quantity stood at 10 426, which was well above the acceptable failure quantity of 1 508. According to project management, all prepaid meter types supplied by contractors had exhibited a high failure rate above 1 percent instead of 0,3 which was the acceptable failure rate," said Mrs Chiri.

According to the audit, ZETDC did not inspect 68 172 installed points across all regions except the Southern region.

"Despite these points not having been inspected the ZETDC went on to process payments to contractors without ensuring that the job had been properly done," said Mrs Chiri in her report.

Mrs Chiri noted that there was no financial gain from resources deployed in the initial pilot study as the ZETDC incurred a cost which did not add any value to the organisation.

"The pilot project results were not documented and there was no evidence of use of the pilot project in the implementation of the main project despite ZETDC investing $1 425 746," read the report.

It was noted that ZETDC was not guaranteed that the lifespan of the prepaid meters would run for 15 years as per agreement after it failed to send inspectors to assess the gadgets during manufacturing stage before they were brought into the country, and that frequent meter failures were already being experienced.

"This also included site tests and approval of the product before shipment. More so the ZETDC did not perform accelerated life test to ascertain the behaviour of the meters when exposed to the network and weather conditions over the period of their lifespan," said Mrs Chiri.

The audit noted that ZETDC accepted meters with wrong Supply Group Code and this prompted changes to default SGC by staff.

"For instance, a review of internal correspondence from the Technical Support Engineer to the Revenue Assurance Manager dated October 20 2015 revealed that in the year 2013 ZETDC received a batch of 5 000 meters from Itron South Africa which was destined for Eskom. The batch had erroneously been mixed up with the Zimbabwean consignment bearing the Itron default SGC 999901. Instead of returning the batch, the ZETDC accepted this and opted to generate SGC change tokens directly from ZETDC 3E vending system. Furthermore, the ZETDC did not identify the responsible personnel or department and the applicable procedure to handle the SGC change when it was necessary during the deployment of meters," said Mrs Chiri.

"Receiving of meters with wrong SGC was caused by ZETDC's failure to enforce the contractual requirement which stated that meters were supposed to be coded to ZETDC SGC. Inspection procedures for receiving meter batches failed to pick this anomaly from the batch."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Zesa, #Import, #Meters

Comments

House to buy

4 plate stove on sale

8 tonne truck for hire available b

Vw passat 1.8 fuel pump

Magrim and tyre on sale

4 bedroomed house to rent

Vw passat 1.8 cv

Dunlop tyres on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Help Orphans live better lives…

46 secs ago | 0 Views

Former President not missed at all

41 mins ago | 382 Views

Mr Ugly sues Apama over prizes

1 hr ago | 338 Views

Investment policy must be reviewed

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Discord hits MDC Alliance

2 hrs ago | 557 Views

Confusion in ailing Tsvangiri's party over his lieutenants' roles

2 hrs ago | 526 Views

Tsvangarai aide tells Welshman Ncube to 'shut up, mind his own business'

2 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Grace Mugabe had gone mad, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 2542 Views

Call for Mnangagwa to be president to white farmer & vendor too

4 hrs ago | 1556 Views

She turned him down free touristic, free boarding in Germany: NUST Professor insults her hard!

4 hrs ago | 2242 Views

MDC Alliance extends olive branch to Mujuru, Mangoma

4 hrs ago | 1092 Views

'Auxillia Mnangagwa must not compete with president'

4 hrs ago | 2274 Views

Youth meet Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 678 Views

'Bennett will be remembered for looting diamonds'

4 hrs ago | 2428 Views

PHOTOS: MDC-T acting President Mudzuri observes BVR process in Goromonzi

4 hrs ago | 718 Views

Female 'rapists' resurface

4 hrs ago | 1346 Views

White farmers fight eviction

4 hrs ago | 910 Views

Mnangagwa faces internal revolt over polls

5 hrs ago | 1027 Views

White farmer in bid to get back farm

5 hrs ago | 579 Views

Gukurahundi diaries of ucuku olwenziwa ngopasi

5 hrs ago | 779 Views

Khupe, Mudzuri and Chamisa - who will take the MDC-T presidency?

5 hrs ago | 277 Views

Majaivana for SA debut show

5 hrs ago | 354 Views

Claims and counter claims to power in MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 185 Views

Ex-Warriors star 'held at gunpoint’

5 hrs ago | 882 Views

Chamisa tears into Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1302 Views

Ministries, govt departments face eviction

5 hrs ago | 394 Views

Gukurahundi can not be wished away - Chief Ndiweni

5 hrs ago | 393 Views

Major shake-up looming in CIO

5 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Remember coup that was not a coup, now bribe that is not a bribe next is rigged 'free elections'

5 hrs ago | 377 Views

After bribing the Chiefs, Mnangagwa bribes Tsvangirai - proof promise of free elections is hot air

5 hrs ago | 754 Views

No to ruthless eviction of illegal traders from the streets - NPP

5 hrs ago | 160 Views

G40 members defect to Mujuru

6 hrs ago | 2005 Views

Mzembi 'to remain loyal to Zanu-PF despite expulsion'

6 hrs ago | 657 Views

No to rushed polls, Mnangagwa told

6 hrs ago | 1693 Views

Zanu-PF to select new regalia design ahead of elections

6 hrs ago | 614 Views

ZSE stocks continue to fall unabated

6 hrs ago | 292 Views

'No more G40 purges'

6 hrs ago | 532 Views

Licence plates fees to be cut by half

6 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Zanu-PF to hold provincial elections

6 hrs ago | 180 Views

Ndebele king sends envoy to Zulu king

6 hrs ago | 614 Views

Man drags 'thieving' prostitute to court

6 hrs ago | 409 Views

'140% rise in market capitalisation fuels inflation growth'

6 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mnangagwa leads high-powered delegation to Davos

6 hrs ago | 677 Views

Kwese TV cancels ties with Dr Dish, impasse heading for courts

6 hrs ago | 483 Views

ZITF foreign interest increases

6 hrs ago | 109 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'super fit'

6 hrs ago | 145 Views

Chiefs unapologetic about cars, says Charumbira

6 hrs ago | 416 Views

Women break into house, stay for 6 months

6 hrs ago | 604 Views

'Shoot to kill,' says Mnangagwa ally

6 hrs ago | 592 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days