ZITF foreign interest increases

by Staff reporter
OVER 76 percent of the available exhibition space at this year's Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) has already been taken up as preparations for the trade showcase have gathered momentum.

The 2018 fair would be held from 24 to 28 April under the theme, "Sustainable Industrial Development".

The ZITF Company's general manager Mrs Noma Ndlovu said preparations for this year's business event were progressing well with 32 300 square metres having been booked by 137 exhibitors compared to 116 companies who had booked 18 276 square metres during the same period last year.

"Preparations for the 2018 edition of ZITF are progressing well. To date just above 32 300 square metres have been booked by 137 exhibitors.

"This compares favourably with last year's booking situation where 116 companies had booked 18 276 square metres," she said.

She said they are also running a 10 percent discount promotion on full payment of floor space rental for ZITF 2018 which was an appreciation by the ZITF Company to the exhibitors.

"We are cognisant of the fact that the business operating environment has not been easy and that their continued participation is testament to the value of the exhibition platform to national industrial development efforts," she said.

Mrs Ndlovu said they were looking forward to hosting a successful show as they have noticed an increase in foreign interest from countries like Brazil, United Kingdom and the United States of America.

"As Government intensifies its efforts to engage the international community and assure them that Zimbabwe is open for business, we are looking forward to hosting an exciting and successful show.

"In fact, we have noticed increased foreign interest as we have had enquiries from countries that have not actively participated in the show in recent years such as Brazil, UK and the USA," said Mrs Ndlovu.

Source - chronicle
