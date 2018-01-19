Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man drags 'thieving' prostitute to court

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
A MAN has dragged a 'prostitute' to court after she allegedly stole his $58 after they spent a night together.

Appearing before Bulawayo magistrate, Ms Rachel Mukanga, Memory Dube (35) of Nkulumane 12 suburb pleaded not guilty to a theft charge.

The complainant, Graeme Mangwengwende, (39) of Njube suburb said he discovered that his money was missing when he woke up in the morning.

He accused Dube, whom he had pampered with drinks before they decided to go to a lodge, of stealing from him.

In her defence, Dube said she did not steal the money.

The woman said Mangwengwende had said he would pay her for spending the night with her, but did not fulfil his promise.

She claimed that she was not a prostitute but a teacher based in Namibia.

The magistrate asked how she could spend a night with a man whom she had met for only two hours, and she said he proposed and she was getting to know him better.

"After spending about two hours together, he asked where I stayed and I told him but said we could not go to my place because there were my three children. He then said we could not go to his place either because he stayed with his parents.

"We were both drunk by then and he said he could not drive me home so we then opted to go to a lodge where we spent the night," said Dube.

She denied stealing the money saying the complainant did not have cash on him but was using EcoCash transactions when they were drinking.

She said Mangwengwende was falsely accusing her because she had refused to be intimate with her.

"I refused to sleep with him because he had proposed to me and we were getting to know each other. I told him that we must not rush things," she said.

Mangwengwende who is self-employed told the court that he had been using EcoCash but had reserved some cash to buy fuel.

Prosecuting, Mr Raymond Makhaza said on July 6 last year, Mangwengwende and Dube booked a lodge to spend some time together.

"At around 2AM, Dube woke up and stole Mangwengwende's money amounting to $58 from his trousers which was on the dressing table," he said.

Mr Makhaza said Mangwengwende discovered the offence when he woke up at 6AM and they quarrelled leading to her arrest.

Dube would be back in court on January 22.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Hooker, #Court, #Theif

Comments

Vw passat 1.8 cv

Chev cruise on sale

turbo chargers

4 bedroomed house to rent

Dunlop tyres on sale

Tyre on sale

Dixon battery on sale

4 roomed house on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Help Orphans live better lives…

20 mins ago | 17 Views

Former President not missed at all

1 hr ago | 666 Views

Mr Ugly sues Apama over prizes

1 hr ago | 447 Views

Investment policy must be reviewed

2 hrs ago | 233 Views

Discord hits MDC Alliance

2 hrs ago | 664 Views

Confusion in ailing Tsvangiri's party over his lieutenants' roles

2 hrs ago | 602 Views

Tsvangarai aide tells Welshman Ncube to 'shut up, mind his own business'

2 hrs ago | 1626 Views

Grace Mugabe had gone mad, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 2995 Views

Call for Mnangagwa to be president to white farmer & vendor too

4 hrs ago | 1614 Views

She turned him down free touristic, free boarding in Germany: NUST Professor insults her hard!

4 hrs ago | 2354 Views

MDC Alliance extends olive branch to Mujuru, Mangoma

4 hrs ago | 1125 Views

'Auxillia Mnangagwa must not compete with president'

5 hrs ago | 2386 Views

Youth meet Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 702 Views

'Bennett will be remembered for looting diamonds'

5 hrs ago | 2528 Views

PHOTOS: MDC-T acting President Mudzuri observes BVR process in Goromonzi

5 hrs ago | 741 Views

Female 'rapists' resurface

5 hrs ago | 1415 Views

White farmers fight eviction

5 hrs ago | 966 Views

Mnangagwa faces internal revolt over polls

5 hrs ago | 1066 Views

White farmer in bid to get back farm

5 hrs ago | 610 Views

Gukurahundi diaries of ucuku olwenziwa ngopasi

5 hrs ago | 818 Views

Khupe, Mudzuri and Chamisa - who will take the MDC-T presidency?

5 hrs ago | 287 Views

Majaivana for SA debut show

5 hrs ago | 381 Views

Claims and counter claims to power in MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Ex-Warriors star 'held at gunpoint’

5 hrs ago | 927 Views

Chamisa tears into Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1363 Views

Ministries, govt departments face eviction

5 hrs ago | 415 Views

Gukurahundi can not be wished away - Chief Ndiweni

5 hrs ago | 416 Views

Major shake-up looming in CIO

5 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Remember coup that was not a coup, now bribe that is not a bribe next is rigged 'free elections'

5 hrs ago | 389 Views

After bribing the Chiefs, Mnangagwa bribes Tsvangirai - proof promise of free elections is hot air

5 hrs ago | 781 Views

No to ruthless eviction of illegal traders from the streets - NPP

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

G40 members defect to Mujuru

7 hrs ago | 2056 Views

Mzembi 'to remain loyal to Zanu-PF despite expulsion'

7 hrs ago | 666 Views

No to rushed polls, Mnangagwa told

7 hrs ago | 1715 Views

Zanu-PF to select new regalia design ahead of elections

7 hrs ago | 628 Views

ZSE stocks continue to fall unabated

7 hrs ago | 293 Views

'No more G40 purges'

7 hrs ago | 540 Views

Licence plates fees to be cut by half

7 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Zanu-PF to hold provincial elections

7 hrs ago | 183 Views

Ndebele king sends envoy to Zulu king

7 hrs ago | 630 Views

'140% rise in market capitalisation fuels inflation growth'

7 hrs ago | 160 Views

Mnangagwa leads high-powered delegation to Davos

7 hrs ago | 690 Views

Kwese TV cancels ties with Dr Dish, impasse heading for courts

7 hrs ago | 508 Views

ZITF foreign interest increases

7 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zesa imports 11 000 faulty meters

7 hrs ago | 273 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'super fit'

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Chiefs unapologetic about cars, says Charumbira

7 hrs ago | 428 Views

Women break into house, stay for 6 months

7 hrs ago | 623 Views

'Shoot to kill,' says Mnangagwa ally

7 hrs ago | 615 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days