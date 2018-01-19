Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF to hold provincial elections

by Staff reporter
ZANU-PF is set to hold provincial elections in March ahead of the party's primary elections where candidates to represent it in the harmonised polls will be chosen.

The provincial elections are meant to address infiltration by the G40 cabal which had imposed its own members in key party positions at that level to further its shady interests.

Addressing a Zanu-PF Bulawayo inter-district meeting on Friday at Davies Hall the party's national political commissar Lieutenant-General Engelbert Rugeje (Retired) said the party will not tolerate imposition of leaders.

He said already the party's restructuring exercise has started with elections at cell level. A cell is Zanu-PF lowest and most critical structure to which every party member belongs.

"I'm happy that the party's cell elections are going on very well. From cell elections we move to branch and then district elections. I expect by February, 28 you would have completed the district elections. I will release a circular for provincial elections in mid March. There are those who thought we are not going to hold provincial elections. No. We are going to hold them," said Rtd Lt Gen Rugeje.

He said the provincial elections will serve as a guide before Zanu-PF elects leaders to represent them in the forthcoming harmonised elections.

"After the provincial elections, in the same month, if all goes well, we are going to hold primary elections. That's our internal democracy. The commissariat department is going to come up with guidelines on who qualifies to stand for council, parliamentary and senate elections. Those guidelines will be forwarded to the Politburo for approval on January 31," he said.

Rtd Lt Gen Rugeje said those seeking to hold political office in Zanu-PF should attend courses at the Chitepo Ideological School.

He said in future no one will hold party's position without attending the ideological school.

Rtd Lt Gen Rugeje said the party was aware of the Women's League pleas for a female leader in the presidium hence the elevation of Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri to the position of party's national chairperson.

He hailed Bulawayo province for standing up to former First Lady Grace Mugabe saying Zanu-PF will always remember the province for its bravery.

Former First Lady, Mrs Grace Mugabe was heckled at White City Stadium by Zanu-PF youths led by late liberation hero Magura Charumbira.

Rtd Lt Gen Rugeje singled out individuals like Makokoba legislator Rtd Colonel Tshinga Dube for his bravery saying he is one among few Zanu-PF cadres to urge former President Robert Mugabe to name his successor.

Source - chronicle

