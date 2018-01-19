Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Licence plates fees to be cut by half

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
THE Government is likely to reduce vehicle number plate application fees by 50 percent in the first quarter of this year.

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development is also in a process of reducing other user fees in a bid to improve the ease of doing business.

At the moment, a pair of ordinary plates costs $160 but the charge could soon go down to $80.

Director responsible for Road Motor Transportation and Central Vehicle Registry, Mr Allowance Sango said:

"I am pleased to say that the Government through the Ministry of Transport is in a process of reducing user fees. We are not only looking at number plate registration but other user fees such as replacement of lost plates."

"We have made a proposal to the Ministry of Finance and we are still waiting for approval. Once approved it will be put down as a statutory instrument. It could take a few weeks for it to be finalised."

The registration of motor vehicle costs $160 while change of vehicle ownership and application of lost or damaged plates costs the same. This has raised complaints from people who argue that the charges are too high.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #Licence, #Plates, #Cut

Comments

Solar systems on sale

On sale is vauxhall astra mini van

Vw lt 35 / sprinter oil pump

Dunlop tyres on sale

Home flowers on sale

House to buy

Vw passat 1.8 cv

Dixon battery on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Help Orphans live better lives…

23 mins ago | 24 Views

Former President not missed at all

1 hr ago | 708 Views

Mr Ugly sues Apama over prizes

2 hrs ago | 454 Views

Investment policy must be reviewed

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Discord hits MDC Alliance

2 hrs ago | 683 Views

Confusion in ailing Tsvangiri's party over his lieutenants' roles

2 hrs ago | 610 Views

Tsvangarai aide tells Welshman Ncube to 'shut up, mind his own business'

2 hrs ago | 1654 Views

Grace Mugabe had gone mad, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 3041 Views

Call for Mnangagwa to be president to white farmer & vendor too

4 hrs ago | 1621 Views

She turned him down free touristic, free boarding in Germany: NUST Professor insults her hard!

4 hrs ago | 2375 Views

MDC Alliance extends olive branch to Mujuru, Mangoma

4 hrs ago | 1127 Views

'Auxillia Mnangagwa must not compete with president'

5 hrs ago | 2400 Views

Youth meet Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 702 Views

'Bennett will be remembered for looting diamonds'

5 hrs ago | 2537 Views

PHOTOS: MDC-T acting President Mudzuri observes BVR process in Goromonzi

5 hrs ago | 743 Views

Female 'rapists' resurface

5 hrs ago | 1423 Views

White farmers fight eviction

5 hrs ago | 974 Views

Mnangagwa faces internal revolt over polls

5 hrs ago | 1070 Views

White farmer in bid to get back farm

5 hrs ago | 615 Views

Gukurahundi diaries of ucuku olwenziwa ngopasi

5 hrs ago | 822 Views

Khupe, Mudzuri and Chamisa - who will take the MDC-T presidency?

5 hrs ago | 290 Views

Majaivana for SA debut show

5 hrs ago | 382 Views

Claims and counter claims to power in MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Ex-Warriors star 'held at gunpoint’

5 hrs ago | 933 Views

Chamisa tears into Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1368 Views

Ministries, govt departments face eviction

5 hrs ago | 416 Views

Gukurahundi can not be wished away - Chief Ndiweni

5 hrs ago | 417 Views

Major shake-up looming in CIO

5 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Remember coup that was not a coup, now bribe that is not a bribe next is rigged 'free elections'

5 hrs ago | 389 Views

After bribing the Chiefs, Mnangagwa bribes Tsvangirai - proof promise of free elections is hot air

5 hrs ago | 784 Views

No to ruthless eviction of illegal traders from the streets - NPP

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

G40 members defect to Mujuru

7 hrs ago | 2065 Views

Mzembi 'to remain loyal to Zanu-PF despite expulsion'

7 hrs ago | 669 Views

No to rushed polls, Mnangagwa told

7 hrs ago | 1717 Views

Zanu-PF to select new regalia design ahead of elections

7 hrs ago | 628 Views

ZSE stocks continue to fall unabated

7 hrs ago | 293 Views

'No more G40 purges'

7 hrs ago | 542 Views

Zanu-PF to hold provincial elections

7 hrs ago | 185 Views

Ndebele king sends envoy to Zulu king

7 hrs ago | 632 Views

Man drags 'thieving' prostitute to court

7 hrs ago | 421 Views

'140% rise in market capitalisation fuels inflation growth'

7 hrs ago | 162 Views

Mnangagwa leads high-powered delegation to Davos

7 hrs ago | 691 Views

Kwese TV cancels ties with Dr Dish, impasse heading for courts

7 hrs ago | 512 Views

ZITF foreign interest increases

7 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zesa imports 11 000 faulty meters

7 hrs ago | 274 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'super fit'

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Chiefs unapologetic about cars, says Charumbira

7 hrs ago | 429 Views

Women break into house, stay for 6 months

7 hrs ago | 624 Views

'Shoot to kill,' says Mnangagwa ally

7 hrs ago | 617 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days