Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZSE stocks continue to fall unabated

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
THE weakness on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange persisted last week with all four indices closing in the negative territory as panic increases due to inflation fears work their way out.

At the close, the main industrials index had lost 3,29 percent in the week, while the newly introduced ZSE All Share Index was down 3,37 percent to close at 91,49.

The ZSE Top 10, also new, was the week's biggest loser after it dropped 4,04 percent to close at 90,58.

The Mining Index was, however, positive adding 0,11 percent to close at 134,52.

Last week's losses pushed the market further into the red, with the Industrials Index now 8,2 percent lower since the beginning of the year.

The mining Index is down 5,53 percent year-to-date, the All Share Index down 8,51 percent. Again the ZSE Top 10 is worse off after losing 9,42 percent.

On Friday there were seven fallers against five risers.

Some of the biggest losers so far in the year include Barclays down 20 percent to 4,8 cents. The bank is currently in a transition period following its acquisition by FMB of Malawi. There has since been change of management at the company with former MD George Guvamatanga having left and replaced by former chief finance officer Samuel Matsekete.

Econet is also among the losers after dropping 24 percent year to date to 70,07 cents. Innscor has also come off significantly with a 19,8 percent loss to 80,25 cents by the end of the week.

BAT is another notable faller shedding 16 percent year to date to $3.

Activity was, however, slightly improved with turnover for the week totalling $8,38 million against $8,26 million invested in the comparable prior week.

The bulk of the funds went into Delta.

Analysts have attributed the market's weakness to reduced currency risk concerns.

Last year currency risk fears, driven by depreciating values of bank balances, saw investors piling into the stock market with invested funds reaching a record $694 million.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle
More on: #ZSE, #Stocks, #Fall

Comments

4 bedroomed house to rent

Tyre on sale

Vw passat 1.8 fuel pump

Sliding doors on sale

turbo chargers

Vw passat 1.8 cv

8 tonne truck for hire available b

Pajero on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Help Orphans live better lives…

21 mins ago | 19 Views

Former President not missed at all

1 hr ago | 680 Views

Mr Ugly sues Apama over prizes

1 hr ago | 449 Views

Investment policy must be reviewed

2 hrs ago | 236 Views

Discord hits MDC Alliance

2 hrs ago | 668 Views

Confusion in ailing Tsvangiri's party over his lieutenants' roles

2 hrs ago | 607 Views

Tsvangarai aide tells Welshman Ncube to 'shut up, mind his own business'

2 hrs ago | 1632 Views

Grace Mugabe had gone mad, says Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 3010 Views

Call for Mnangagwa to be president to white farmer & vendor too

4 hrs ago | 1616 Views

She turned him down free touristic, free boarding in Germany: NUST Professor insults her hard!

4 hrs ago | 2360 Views

MDC Alliance extends olive branch to Mujuru, Mangoma

4 hrs ago | 1126 Views

'Auxillia Mnangagwa must not compete with president'

5 hrs ago | 2389 Views

Youth meet Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 702 Views

'Bennett will be remembered for looting diamonds'

5 hrs ago | 2531 Views

PHOTOS: MDC-T acting President Mudzuri observes BVR process in Goromonzi

5 hrs ago | 741 Views

Female 'rapists' resurface

5 hrs ago | 1417 Views

White farmers fight eviction

5 hrs ago | 968 Views

Mnangagwa faces internal revolt over polls

5 hrs ago | 1067 Views

White farmer in bid to get back farm

5 hrs ago | 611 Views

Gukurahundi diaries of ucuku olwenziwa ngopasi

5 hrs ago | 820 Views

Khupe, Mudzuri and Chamisa - who will take the MDC-T presidency?

5 hrs ago | 288 Views

Majaivana for SA debut show

5 hrs ago | 381 Views

Claims and counter claims to power in MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Ex-Warriors star 'held at gunpoint’

5 hrs ago | 932 Views

Chamisa tears into Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Ministries, govt departments face eviction

5 hrs ago | 415 Views

Gukurahundi can not be wished away - Chief Ndiweni

5 hrs ago | 416 Views

Major shake-up looming in CIO

5 hrs ago | 1107 Views

Remember coup that was not a coup, now bribe that is not a bribe next is rigged 'free elections'

5 hrs ago | 389 Views

After bribing the Chiefs, Mnangagwa bribes Tsvangirai - proof promise of free elections is hot air

5 hrs ago | 782 Views

No to ruthless eviction of illegal traders from the streets - NPP

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

G40 members defect to Mujuru

7 hrs ago | 2060 Views

Mzembi 'to remain loyal to Zanu-PF despite expulsion'

7 hrs ago | 668 Views

No to rushed polls, Mnangagwa told

7 hrs ago | 1715 Views

Zanu-PF to select new regalia design ahead of elections

7 hrs ago | 628 Views

'No more G40 purges'

7 hrs ago | 542 Views

Licence plates fees to be cut by half

7 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Zanu-PF to hold provincial elections

7 hrs ago | 185 Views

Ndebele king sends envoy to Zulu king

7 hrs ago | 630 Views

Man drags 'thieving' prostitute to court

7 hrs ago | 421 Views

'140% rise in market capitalisation fuels inflation growth'

7 hrs ago | 160 Views

Mnangagwa leads high-powered delegation to Davos

7 hrs ago | 690 Views

Kwese TV cancels ties with Dr Dish, impasse heading for courts

7 hrs ago | 509 Views

ZITF foreign interest increases

7 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zesa imports 11 000 faulty meters

7 hrs ago | 273 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'super fit'

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Chiefs unapologetic about cars, says Charumbira

7 hrs ago | 428 Views

Women break into house, stay for 6 months

7 hrs ago | 624 Views

'Shoot to kill,' says Mnangagwa ally

7 hrs ago | 615 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days