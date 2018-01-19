Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF to select new regalia design ahead of elections

by Staff reporter
ZANU-PF will today meet to decide on the party's new regalia to be launched ahead of elections this year, party secretary for administration Dr Obert Mpofu said yesterday.

Speaking on the sidelines of a rally in Ntabazinduna, Dr Mpofu said the party set up a committee led by the secretary for information and publicity Simon Khaya Moyo to receive various designs from which the regalia would be selected.

He said today's meeting will shortlist the designs to be presented before the Zanu-PF Politburo for final determination.

"We have set up a committee chaired by Simon Khaya Moyo to deal with the issues to do with regalia. They have come up with various designs and these are the designs that we will meet to see tomorrow and then what ever is recommended will be taken to the Politburo," said Dr Mpofu.

He said after the Politburo endorses the final design, it would be launched and distributed to the people.

"The previous regalia had the inscription of the former president who is no longer our president and we feel if that is allowed to continue it might confuse members during the elections," said Dr Mpofu.

"We want them to be familiar with the new dispensation led by President Mnangagwa. It is his picture that will appear in most of the documents leading to the elections."

Earlier addressing the rally, Dr Mpofu said the former President, Mugabe, was still respected and the members were free to wear the regalia in their respective homes.

"Use the apparel you have in your homes. Everyone will be given the regalia so that when we go for elections our presence will be overwhelming," said Dr Mpofu.

"We are saying we want to use the regalia with President Mnangagwa's picture because we don't want to confuse the people in the rural areas when it comes to voting so everything has to be uniform."

Meanwhile, Zanu-PF Matabeleland North provincial chairperson Richard Moyo called on the members to prepare for the forthcoming district and provincial elections.

He called on the people to rally behind hard working cadres saying those that used positions for looting purposes should not be elected.

Moyo said the party was stronger after the ascendancy of President Mnangagwa in the leadership of Zanu-PF.

"Some people said Zanu-PF will die with Mugabe but that is not true, Zanu-PF is stronger. Mugabe was a leader of Zanu-PF and not Zanu-PF. The party has many leaders as you can see now with the ascendancy of President Mnangagwa," he said.

Moyo said in Umguza constituency alone,   more than 30 000 Zanu-PF supporters have registered under the Biometric Voter Registration saying by the end of the exercise, the number could reach 40 000.

"In Umguza alone, President Mnangagwa is assured of about 40 000 votes," he said.

Source - chronicle

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days