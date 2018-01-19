Latest News Editor's Choice


Mzembi 'to remain loyal to Zanu-PF despite expulsion'

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Walter Mzembi has accepted his expulsion from Zanu-PF and subsequent ejection from Parliament.

However, he pledged to remain loyal to the revolutionary party as a private citizen.

Dr Mzembi together with 10 other legislators was expelled from Parliament after the ruling party notified the august House that they no longer represented the interests of the revolutionary party.

This followed a resolution by the Zanu-PF Central Committee in November last year to fire figures of the G40 cabal from the party accused of engaging in activities to destabilise both party and country.

The resolution was upheld at the Zanu-PF extra ordinary congress in December last year.

In a statement yesterday, Dr Mzembi said he will serve the party's interests in other roles, 'most of all as a private citizen going forward' and that the expulsion is an administrative exercise in pursuit of reasserting discipline in the party.

"Following my expulsion from the ruling party Zanu-PF in November 2017, confirmed by the Extraordinary Congress held in December last year, and subsequently my expulsion from Parliament on the 18th of January 2018, I wish to state that I have accepted the decision of the party in all instances and will notwithstanding continue to serve the interests of the party as its registered voter," said Dr Mzembi.

He said his heart and soul remains embedded in the ideals, principles and ideological construct of Zanu-PF. Dr Mzembi pledged his support for President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the Government.

"The struggle ahead of us now is that of economic emancipation and development and in my new found role as a private citizen I will add my hands on the deck to achieve a prosperous life for all Zimbabweans in line with the aspirations of the President," he said.

Dr Mzembi who represented Masvingo South constituency for the past 15 years said he was grateful of the support from his constituents during his tenure.

He said he will support the candidate nominated by the party to succeed him in the constituency and would be joining the corporate sector.

The ruling party's Extraordinary Congress held in November last year upheld the expulsion of G40 members who were accused of fomenting chaos and division in both the party and Government.

Those expelled last month are Dr Ignatius Chombo (Zvimba North), Professor Jonathan Moyo (Tsholotsho North) and Messrs Saviour Kasukuwere (Mount Darwin South), Kudzanai Chipanga (Makoni West) and Ms Mandiitawepi Chimene (Makoni South). Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Mabel Chinomona made the announcement of the additional expulsions on Thursday. The affected legislators are Makhosini Hlongwane (Mberengwa East), Shadreck Mashayamombe (Harare South), Dr Daniel Shumba (Masvingo Urban), Dr Walter Mzembi (Masvingo South), Tapiwanashe Matangaidze (Shurugwi South), Wonder Mashange (Rushinga), Jappy Jaboon (Bikita South), Sarah Mahoka (Hurungwe East), Dr Paul Chimedza (Gutu South), Anastancia Ndlovu (Proportionate Representation) and Dr Samuel Undenge (Chimanimani East).

Source - chronicle

Comments

